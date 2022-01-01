Snoop Dogg On Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 Post-Fight Comments: “I Love His Tenacity”

Not everybody was a fan of how Conor McGregor handled his defeat at UFC 264, but Snoop Dogg was.

Conor’s Comments

In their trilogy fight, McGregor would receive a doctor stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier. The mid-summer showdown wouldn’t stop with ‘The Notorious’ breaking his leg at the end of round 1. While the fight ended, the show was just beginning.

With his bones out of place, perhaps McGregor’s mind was too. The Irishman took to the microphone while plopped down on the Octagon canvas. Seething pain and agony from the injury would not stop McGregor from making the promo of the century.

Snoop Reacts

The UFC superstar targeted his words at Dustin Poirier and his wife. It would catch everyone off guard including rap icon Snoop Dogg. The rapper would reflect back on the event during his 2021 Year in Review show with comedian Kevin Hart.

“Conor McGregor broke his leg during a fight and it was nasty,” Snoop said. “But I love his tenacity and his fierce way of fighting – He was talking s*** after he broke his leg! “He’s going ‘I’ll f*** him up, there’s nothing he can do to me,’ and his leg was f***ed up and I’m like ‘Cus still talking s***?’!”

Snoop hasn’t always taken a liking to McGregor. He’d hate on him after his losses to Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, it looks like the tenacity of ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 264 earned some respect from the rapper this time around.