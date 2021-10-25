SNL Skit Buries UFC Star Conor McGregor For Being A ‘Psychopath’

The folks in charge of Saturday Night Live have shown no mercy to Conor McGregor.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in the UFC. He has proven time and time again just how big of a draw he is. With that said, McGregor’s shenanigans outside the Octagon have gotten old to some. Clearly, the movers and shakers at SNL feel the same way.

Conor McGregor Gets The SNL Treatment … In A Bad Way

An SNL skit titled, “Mellen” depicts a talk show host who is known to fly off the handle. The skit also depicted Conor McGregor and described him as a “heroic psychopath.” On the show, Mellen asked “McGregor” why he beats up random strangers. After being called out by an audience member, “McGregor” rushes the crowd in an attempt to attack the man.

McGregor’s Antics Outside The Octagon

This is clearly a dig at McGregor’s history with getting involved in physical encounters with civilians. Back in August 2019, the “Notorious” one was caught on camera striking a bar patron in Dublin over a whiskey dispute. Earlier that year, McGregor had been arrested for smashing a man’s phone.

More recently, McGregor has been accused of punching DJ Francesco Facchinetti in the face in Rome, Italy. Facchinetti is reportedly pressing charges.

Here is the SNL skit that takes a shot at McGregor’s antics.