Louis Smolka Out Of Sean O’Malley Bout At UFC 263, Tim Elliot Offers To Step Up

Sean O’Malley was expected to make his return at UFC 264 against Louis Smolka. Now it seems that this fight will not be happening, although someone else has offered to take Smolka’s place instead.

O’Malley was looking to get his second straight win at UFC 264, taking on Smolka who was looking to do the same. However it appears that this bout is off, according to some recent reports.

It has been revealed that Smolka has suffered an injury that has led to his withdrawal from the bout against Suga’ Sean, less than two weeks out from the event. That said, the UFC is looking to keep Sean on the card, while still looking for an opponent.

“Louis Smolka is out of next weekend’s UFC 264 fight versus Sean O’Malley, sources say. Undisclosed injury. They were scheduled to be on the PPV main card,” says Ariel Helwani. “UFC is hoping to keep O’Malley on the card, I’m told, but no new opponent locked in yet.”

Tim Elliot Offers To Fight Sean O’Malley

This news was disappointing to those who were looking forward to seeing Louis Smolka face Sean O’Malley. On the other hand, Sean seems to not be very shocked at the idea that Louis is injured and pulling out of the fight.

“Not surprised,” Suga’ Sean wrote on Twitter.

As for a replacement opponent, the UFC has not found anyone officially, yet. However number ten ranked flyweight Tim Elliott has offered himself as an opponent for O’Malley, saying that he has lost his own opponent for last weekend’s card, and that he could make weight in this higher weight class.

“I’ll take that! My opponent was injured!” Tim Elliott wrote, before adding “I’ll be in Vegas that weekend! I can make 135 easy.. my opponent just pulled out for my June 26th fight!! I feel like I’m the guy.”

