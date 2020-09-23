Johnny Walker is coming off of a KO victory over Ryan Spann is UFC Vegas 11. The win was crucial for Walker, as he was coming off of a 2 loss skid. Many had high hopes for Walker potentially challenging for the UFC Light Heavyweight title. However, being 1-2 in his last three fights put a halt to those plans. After the win, Walker challenged another UFC light heavy title contender in Anthony Smith. For Smith, he would take the Walker fight, and in his opinion, he would destroy him.

Walker called out Smith during his post-fight interview. He emphasized on wanted to face either Smith, or anyone ranked above him in the official UFC rankings. But, he also made it clear that while he doesn’t want to fight a fellow Brazillian, he will if he has too.

Anthony Smith on Fighting Johnny Walker

Smith was asked about potentially fighting Walker. While he doesn’t believe that Walker is on his level, he wouldn’t turn down a fight offered by the UFC.

🔊 "I would be surprised if they called with Johnny Walker, but I would take it," @lionheartasmith tells @RJcliffordMMA his response to Walker’s call out. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fWPA0VxQXu — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 23, 2020

“For whatever reason, that guy (Johnny Walker) wants to fight me,” said Smith on Sirius XM with Jimmy Smith. “That’s like the third or fourth time he’s called me out.” “Like, shut up dude, continued Smith. “I’ll beat the s**t out of you. Maybe I lost two in a row, but they’re two of the baddest motherf***kers on the planet. It’s different. There are levels to this sh*t.”

Levels to Fighting

When asked if Smith would actually face Walker, he reiterated that he absolutely would. Although from the way he sounds, he doesn’t believe that Johnny Walker is in his league.

“I mean, I would fight Johnny Walker if that’s what the UFC called for. But I’m not going to go out there calling out Johnny Walker. He’s exciting, powerful, an athlete and he’s got the perfect frame for the weightclass. He’s always been respectful in person but I don’t know what that does for me. I don’t turn down fights so if the UFC calls and that’s the fight they offer, it’s the fight I’ll take,” finished Smith.

Would fans be interested in a potential showdown between Smith and Walker? Or, should Johnny have to work his way up the ladder before facing a potential title contender? The fight would be exciting to watch, but like Smith said, finding a reason for the match to benefit him would be hard to come by.