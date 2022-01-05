UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith Thinks Jake Paul Truly Cares About Fighter Pay

Anthony Smith believes Jake Paul is being genuine when he speaks out on fighter pay.

Paul is a popular YouTuber who has made a splash in the world of boxing. His matches with the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley have garnered attention in the world of combat sports. Paul has also taken UFC President Dana White to task over the issue of fighter pay.

Some notable fighters such as Francis Ngannou, who is the UFC Heavyweight Champion, and Jon Jones have expressed dismay over not being paid their fair share. White brags about every year being the UFC’s biggest, yet more fighters at the top aren’t satisfied with their treatment.

Anthony Smith Feels Jake Paul Is Being Sincere

Speaking to the folks at SiriusXM’s Fight Nation, Anthony Smith shared his belief that Jake Paul truly cares about the topic of fighter pay (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I think he’s being honest. I think he actually does care. Here’s the deal, we’ve had these movements where people talk about fighter pay and blah, blah, blah – it’s always people that it benefits, and I’m not meaning just fighters. “In the history of the sport we’ve had people come from the outside and they want to seem like they’re some savior and they’re gonna come in and they’re gonna save us and help us, but at the end of the day, every single one of those guys has had their own endgame. “Jake Paul has nothing to gain here, so I think do believe it, it does sound genuine because it’s a pain in the ass. It’s hard to do and he’s still attacking it. He’s continually bringing it up for months and months and he’s not letting it go.”

Paul is even representing boxers. He has been working on putting together a super fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.