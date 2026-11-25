Smilla Sundell has an opponent for her first UFC appearance after earning her contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. The former ONE Championship Muay Thai titleholder will face Melissa Mullins in a women’s bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 125 on January 23, 2027, in Las Vegas.

UFC Europe announced the pairing on November 24, identifying the Swedish prospect’s Octagon debut. Its official graphic gives the Saturday date and Meta APEX venue. The matchup is also listed on the promotion’s event card, making this a confirmed booking rather than a report awaiting the UFC’s acknowledgment.

The main card is scheduled for 1 a.m. UTC on January 24, reflecting the time difference from Saturday evening in Nevada. Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim headline the event. The listing also includes Pat Sabatini against Vinicius Oliveira and Neil Magny against Daniil Donchenko; it does not establish a specific walkout time for Sundell and Mullins.

Octagon debut set for The Hurricane 🌀 🇸🇪 Smilla Sundell faces Melissa Mullins at #UFCVegas125! pic.twitter.com/AoFAGjEELM — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 24, 2026

Sundell moves from the audition to the UFC roster

The new assignment follows Sundell’s unanimous-decision victory over Aline Pereira at Meta APEX on October 13. All three judges scored their Contender Series contest 29-28, and Sundell was one of four fighters awarded contracts that night. That result completed the qualifying step that preceded this debut booking.

The official recap describes an aggressive, high-output performance built around forward movement, combinations and knees in the clinch. Pereira found opportunities to counter and took her down in the final round, but Sundell regained her feet and continued attacking through the closing exchanges. It was a competitive three-round test, not an unbeaten record assembled entirely through quick finishes.

Her own website lists a 3-0 professional MMA record, comprising two TKO victories and the decision over Pereira. That is separate from the ONE record she built in striking competition. The different rulesets matter when assessing the experience she brings into a UFC bantamweight matchup.

ONE’s athlete archive identifies Sundell as a former strawweight Muay Thai champion and a released athlete. Her five appearances there produced four Muay Thai wins and one kickboxing win. The opposition included Jackie Buntan, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Natalia Diachkova. None of those results should be counted as UFC victories or added to her MMA total.

Mullins brings UFC experience

Mullins enters with a 7-3 professional record. The English bantamweight made her UFC debut in October 2023, giving her several years of experience in the promotion before drawing another newcomer. Her UFC profile lists four knockout wins across her professional career, alongside three first-round finishes.

Her latest contest ended in a first-round submission loss to Bia Mesquita on June 20. Mesquita won by armbar at 3:16, a result confirmed in the promotion’s written fight history and the Nevada commission’s official record. She will be looking to return to the win column against an opponent entering the promotion through a very different combat-sports background.

The pairing also brings a three-inch height difference: ONE lists Sundell at 5-foot-10, compared with the UFC’s 5-foot-7 listing for Mullins. Sundell’s Contender Series assignment and post-contract interview provide the earlier context for the Swedish striker’s move into this division.