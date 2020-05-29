Anderson Silva Opens as Favorite Over Conor McGregor in Potential 173lb Catchweight Clash

Anderson Silva Opens as Favorite Against Conor McGregor

Recently, MMA legend Anderson Silva stated that he would like to have a mega-fight against Conor McGregor. At the ripe age of 45, Silva is no longer in a position to compete for world championships. So, fighting McGregor would be a mega-fight worth a lot of money. Now that the fight has true potential to actually happen, betting odds have released and as a shock to some, Silva is the betting favorite over McGregor.

Currently, Anderson Silva is not interested in chasing UFC gold. Instead, now is the time to chase the money that Anderson deserves from the legacy that he’s built. Recently via a post on Instagram, Silva called for a catchweight super fight against McGregor. Of course, Conor accepted the fight via social media. Whether or not he actually meant it, McGregor accepted the fight at 173lbs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAtp1NPAVjj/

Now that there is buzz circulating around the fight, it’s time for sportsbooks to capitalize. Fans might be shocked to learn that even at the age of 45, Anderson is still the betting favorite against McGregor in the potential matchup. Even though the odds for the potential bout as razor-thin.

Betting Odds on Silva vs McGregor

The odds were released via Bovada. MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter released the razor-thin probabilities in a tweet.

Anderson Silva opens as a favourite (???) against Conor McGregor per @BovadaOfficial pic.twitter.com/9yBibKxY5i — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 28, 2020

“Anderson Silva opens up as a favorite against Conor McGregor,” wrote Aaron on Twitter.

Making the Fight

Per the tweet, the odds were Anderson Silva (-125) and Conor McGregor (-105). Even though Silva hasn’t fought in a year and has lost his last two fights in that time.

Despite his recent performances compared to Conor, Silva is still the larger man with a significant 3-inch reach advantage. Plus. Silva has fought as heavy as 205lbs in his UFC career.

Beyond the odds of the fight, there are also odds if the fight will even happen. According to the results, there is a greater chance the fight will not happen. But, if it did happen, who would fans favor?