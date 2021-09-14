Tito Ortiz Tells Classy Anderson Silva Story: “He just actually gave up his first-class ticket.”

Anderson Silva is known for being one of the best mixed martial artists of all time and the most humble and respectful. The legend of Silva’s kindness continued after Tito Ortiz documented Silva giving up his first-class airplane seat so that Ortiz could sit with his girlfriend.

Triller Fight Club

Unfortunately for Ortiz, he was on the wrong side of a one-sided fight that caused him to be a meme. Tito came out aggressive, hoping to catch Anderson with a power shot early on in the contest. However, similar to his MMA career, Silva used his evasion to dodge virtually every strike Ortiz threw. It didn’t take long before Ortiz threw a combination of 4 right hooks in a row, which, again, Silva escaped them all. He countered the repeated hooks with a strike that sent Ortiz to the ropes and cold to the canvas.

Ortiz Tells Anderson Silva First-Class Story

The knockout loss was embarrassing for Tito. However, after the fight was over, Silva displayed his classy nature in a story documented by Ortiz.

A wholesome epilogue to the Triller fights pic.twitter.com/wCWWGepgNA — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) September 13, 2021

“He just actually gave up his first-class ticket for Amber to sit here,” Ortiz said. “The airline messed up and Anderson Silva gave up his seat for Amber to sit next to me. Anderson Silva, you’re the man, dude. I appreciate it, thank you very much. Amazing man, nothing but respect. Even after the fight, he gave it up and let Amber sit here. Thank you, Anderson, I appreciate it. Mad respect dude.”

The act of kindness is nothing new when it comes to Silva. To sell the fight, Ortiz said that he would punch through Anderson’s face if he elected to use his “Bruce lee, wing Chun” striking style. After Silva won the fight, he dedicated the victory to the late Lee and the martial arts discipline of wing Chun.

Classy as always, Anderson remains the embodiment of what it means to be a true martial artist.