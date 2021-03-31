Boxing Match Between Anderson Silva vs Julio César Chávez Jr Slated for June 19th

Anderson Silva is a legend in the sport of mixed martial arts. However, since his UFC release, promotions like Bellator and the PFL were not interested in his services. TMZ Sports announced that Silva would return to fighting in boxing by taking on the son of a legend in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Ever since Anderson Silva’s last loss against Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12, fans wondered what was next for “the Spider.” Whispers of retirement were present, as well as spectators hoping for one last hoorah for Anderson. UFC President Dana White has since said that Silva won’t compete in the UFC anymore. Once Dana’s words went public, many spectated that Silva could appear in Bellator or even One FC. However, it seems that both Bellator and PFL aren’t interested in signing Anderson Silva at this time.

Anderson Silva vs Julio César Chávez Jr Boxing Match

Fans thought that they would never see Anderson compete again. Until today, where a boxing matchup against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was announced to TMZ Sports.

Anderson Silva Agrees to Boxing Match Against Julio César Chávez Jr.https://t.co/cqU8vN5Wfm — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 30, 2021

“When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain,” Silva said to TMZ. “I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio César Chávez Jr.” “I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath.”

Making the Matchup

According to TMZ, the fight was put together by Keith Schoen of Schoen Entertainment and Armando Bareno of Global Sports Streaming. Schoen also spoke with TMZ about the event scheduled to take place on June 19th.

“This promises to be an epic battle between two superior fighters with a global fan base,” said Schoen to TMZ. “Everyone associated with this Pay-Per-View promotion and fighting fans around the globe are super enthusiastic to see these two great fighters meet in the ring.”

