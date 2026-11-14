Shuya Kimura Targets Better Fight Pacing After Three RIZIN Losses

Shuya Kimura wants a plan beyond the opening knockout attempt. In a new written interview, he described learning to recover when an opponent survives his strongest early offense.

That adjustment faces a championship test against Koji Nakamura at GLADIATOR 037 on November 15. The vacant featherweight title fight is scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 176BOX in Toyonaka, Osaka, with Kimura representing BRAVE GYM and Nakamura representing Pancrase Osaka Inagaki-gumi.

Learning To Reset Between Attacks

Speaking to Takumi Nakamura in the November 13 MMAPLANET interview, Kimura said he had chased spectacular performances and adapted excessively to opponents. In English translation and paraphrase, his emphasis is now on regrouping between phases and rounds, not substantially changing training.

He described refining his striking while BRAVE GYM develops his grappling, and learning three-round pacing. He considered the three losses disproportionately valuable experience. The title opportunity had long been discussed; he had remained prepared despite the intervening RIZIN run.

He views Nakamura as an experienced opponent who imposes his strengths, comparing him with Kazumasa Majima. Kimura wants a convincing performance, the belt and another RIZIN opportunity. More frequent competition remains conditional on avoiding major injuries; he believes his best ability remains unseen and promised a changed version after eight months away.

Three Setbacks With Different Endings

The official results explain the range of situations behind that assessment. Vugar Karamov beat him by unanimous decision over three rounds in Sapporo on June 14, 2025. RIZIN’s written account describes repeated takedown entries and back control, with Kimura escaping positions but unable to reverse the verdict.

Majima then submitted him with a rear-naked choke at 2:54 of Round 2 in Kobe on November 3, 2025. After initial takedown defenses, Kimura spent time resisting attacks from behind.

His most recent defeat came against Ryo Takagi on March 7, 2026. RIZIN officially records a first-round-ending injury TKO by doctor stoppage: his right eye was examined before the second round could start. Its report describes a short counter hook before Kimura retreated and blinked.

GLADIATOR’s announcement places his return in the promotion where he made his professional debut in December 2023. The belt became available after Kouki Nakagawa relinquished it following a workplace injury. This contest therefore crowns a new champion rather than challenging an incumbent.

GLADIATOR 037 OPENING 1sthttps://t.co/JvZAOwAIqf BODYMAKER presents「GLADIATOR 037」

日時：2026年11月15日（日）

1部 開場/11:00 開始/12:00予定

会場：176BOX 〒561-0831 大阪府豊中市庄内東町5丁目7−25

主催・問い合わせ：GLADIATOR事務局（㈲櫻井 073-427-1110） 1部 対戦カード… pic.twitter.com/HHqEQHFaeY — GLADIATOR official (@GLADIATOR_MMA_) November 13, 2026

The official running order makes Kimura–Nakamura the sixth and final bout of the first session. Doors open at 11 a.m., with competition scheduled from noon, local Japanese time. The afternoon program has separate tickets; neither session schedule establishes an individual walkout time.

For the opponent’s independently reported perspective, read Nakamura’s approach to his first title fight. Related coverage: Karamov–Takagi at Super RIZIN 5; Jun’s return for his injured student.