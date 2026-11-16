Shuya Kimura Knocks Out Koji Nakamura To Win GLADIATOR Title

Shuya Kimura ended his three-fight losing streak in RIZIN by becoming GLADIATOR’s featherweight champion on Sunday, November 15. The BRAVEGYM fighter defeated Koji Nakamura in the main event of the first session of GLADIATOR 037 at 176BOX in Toyonaka, Osaka.

The official result was a knockout at 2:24 of round two. Kimura became the promotion’s ninth featherweight champion in a contest scheduled for three five-minute rounds, while Nakamura represented Pancrase Osaka Inagakigumi.

The championship had become vacant after Hirotaka Nakagawa suffered a serious workplace accident and relinquished the belt while facing surgery and rehabilitation. That left a returning RIZIN competitor and a veteran seeking his first championship to contest the division’s top position.

Round 1: Pressure becomes a ground attack

MMAPLANET’s written account described Nakamura beginning from southpaw, using his left high kick and right low kick against the orthodox Kimura. Kimura advanced behind right-handed punches and high kicks, repeatedly trying to shorten the distance. Nakamura answered with kicks of his own rather than simply retreating under the pressure.

Gong Kakutogi reported that a missed high kick and attempted spinning elbow gave Kimura an opportunity to close in with punches. He worked an uppercut in the clinch, separated to throw a right hook and connected with a kick to the body as Nakamura moved backward toward the fence.

The fight then went to the mat. Kimura took top position and attacked from Nakamura’s half guard with repeated hammerfists. Nakamura survived the extended ground attack, recovered closed guard and made it to the bell, preventing Kimura from converting that first-round advantage into an early stoppage.

BRAVEGYM head coach Kazuyuki Miyata shared a photograph of the championship celebration afterward.

Round 2: A body kick ends the title fight

Nakamura returned to his right low kick in the second round and mixed it with the left straight. Kimura continued pressing, while an inside low kick briefly disturbed Nakamura’s balance. The veteran regained his footing and kept kicking as his opponent approached.

Kimura varied his attacks between the legs, body and head before finding the decisive opening. After stepping back, he moved in with a right crescent kick to the body. Nakamura folded to the canvas, and Kimura did not need to add follow-up punches before the referee intervened.

A different ending to Kimura’s comeback

For the winner, this was a return to the organization where he began his professional MMA career in December 2023. His early run of first-round knockouts had carried him into RIZIN, but losses to Vugar Karamov, Kazumasa Majima and Ryo Takagi interrupted that progress.

Nakamura entered with considerably more professional experience. His career began in 2009, and his June GLADIATOR debut had brought a rear-naked-choke victory over Shota Taguchi. The title opportunity therefore arrived in his second appearance for the promotion, rather than at the start of a long run in its featherweight division.