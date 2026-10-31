Makoa Cooper Meets Desauza Marsel For Vacant Shooto Title On November 29

Makoa Cooper will face Desauza Marsel for the vacant Shooto world welterweight championship on November 29 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The five-round matchup was announced October 28, with the belt available following Ryuichiro Sumimura’s retirement.
Shooto’s October rankings place Marsel first and Cooper second at welterweight. Cooper moved up from third, while Marsel retained the leading contender position. The rankings identify no reigning champion, making this a fight to crown a new titleholder rather than a defense.
A teenager’s knockout run meets the Cooper family
Marsel represents Japan and the STF gym. His official athlete profile gives his birthplace as Kawagoe in Saitama, his height as 178 centimetres and his birth date as December 22, 2006. He will therefore still be 19 on fight night, with his twentieth birthday coming the following month.
His Shooto record contains three completed appearances: two knockout wins and one draw. The latest was a second-round knockout of Sumimura on May 17, timed at 55 seconds. Before that, he drew with Grappler Waki on January 18 after a 1–0 judges’ tally. His September 21, 2025 appearance ended with a knockout of Minato Rokugo in just 38 seconds of the opening round.
Cooper’s official profile lists one completed professional Shooto appearance, a decision victory over Hidenari Saijo on April 19. All three judges favored Cooper; the result is displayed as 0–3 with Saijo named first. That is the promotion’s Shooto-specific record, not a claim that Cooper has only competed once in his entire professional career. His listed team is Tribe Of Judah and his nationality is American.
11.29修斗・後楽園大会決定カード
住村に引導を渡したマルセルとハワイ伝説の血を引くマコアとの新王者決定戦❗️
◎世界ウェルター級チャンピオン決定戦5分5R
デソウザ・マルセル（総合格闘技道場STF）
vs
マコア・クーパー（Tribe Of Judah）
🗓️11/29(日)
📍後楽園ホール
📺@UNEXT_fight#shooto1129 pic.twitter.com/7FOo4Abp6g
— MMA-SHOOTO オフィシャル 修斗 (@xshooto) October 28, 2026
The family connection adds history to the booking. Makoa is the younger brother of two-time PFL tournament winner Ray Cooper III and the son of Ray “Bradda” Cooper, who previously challenged for Shooto gold.
The elder Cooper’s Shooto athlete record dates his meeting with Jake Shields to July 9, 2004. It ended by a sleeper-hold submission at 3:29 of the first round. That earlier title opportunity belongs to his father’s career; Makoa’s November assignment is a separate chance for the family, more than two decades later.
Strawweight contenders join the November lineup
The same announcement sets Nobutaka Naito against Yoshinao Toma in a three-round strawweight contender fight.
11.29プロ修斗・後楽園大会決定カード
👑王座を巡る戦いが更に激化💥
ベルトに手を掛けるのは頌貴か、当真か‼️
◎ストロー級次期挑戦者決定戦5分3R
内藤頌貴（THE BLACKBELT JAPAN）
vs
当真佳直（reversalGymOKINAWA CROSS×LINE）
🗓️11/29(日)
📍後楽園ホール
📺@UNEXT_fight#shooto1129 pic.twitter.com/5im3SBdUE5
— MMA-SHOOTO オフィシャル 修斗 (@xshooto) October 28, 2026
Two bantamweight Infinity League bouts are also confirmed. Yuki Takeda meets Reo Hitomi in the first pairing.
11.29プロ修斗・後楽園大会決定カード
現在トップ・武田とこれが２戦目人見の差は僅か1P。ビッグポイントが動きそうな予感💥
◎インフィニティリーグ20265分2R
武田勇輝（5P/MASTERJAPAN TOKYO）
vs
人見礼王（4P/修斗GYM東京）@reo_hitomi
🗓️11/29(日)
📍後楽園ホール
📺@UNEXT_fight#shooto1129 pic.twitter.com/NSsHZAI4i8
— MMA-SHOOTO オフィシャル 修斗 (@xshooto) October 28, 2026
Takumi Yoshimura faces Rui Sekine in the other league matchup. Yutoku Umeki meets Naoteru Urushida at strawweight.
11.29プロ修斗・後楽園大会決定カード
投🆚打
脅威の新人“ザ・レスラー”吉村の進撃を、関根が得意の打撃で止めるか⁉️
◎インフィニティリーグ2026バンタム級5分2R
吉村拓海（勝ち点4／TRIBETOKYO MMA）
vs
関根累（勝ち点1／ROOTS） @Maruil7
🗓️11/29(日)
📍後楽園ホール
📺@UNEXT_fight#shooto1129 pic.twitter.com/cZr1mBIorL
— MMA-SHOOTO オフィシャル 修斗 (@xshooto) October 28, 2026
Naito and Toma occupy the first two places in Shooto’s October strawweight rankings, in that order, beneath champion Koyuru Tanoue. The title itself is not on the line in their November meeting; the announced prize is the next challenge.
The event’s individual bout records list Naito with 12 Shooto wins and Toma with 11. Takeda’s card entry shows two wins, one loss and one draw, while Hitomi’s shows five wins, two losses and one draw. Those are the promotion’s displayed competition records, kept separate from the Infinity League points standings.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. local time; action starts at 5:45. Sustain is promoting the show. Five matchups are announced so far, not the complete card.