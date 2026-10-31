Makoa Cooper Meets Desauza Marsel For Vacant Shooto Title On November 29

Makoa Cooper will face Desauza Marsel for the vacant Shooto world welterweight championship on November 29 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The five-round matchup was announced October 28, with the belt available following Ryuichiro Sumimura’s retirement.

Shooto’s October rankings place Marsel first and Cooper second at welterweight. Cooper moved up from third, while Marsel retained the leading contender position. The rankings identify no reigning champion, making this a fight to crown a new titleholder rather than a defense.

A teenager’s knockout run meets the Cooper family

Marsel represents Japan and the STF gym. His official athlete profile gives his birthplace as Kawagoe in Saitama, his height as 178 centimetres and his birth date as December 22, 2006. He will therefore still be 19 on fight night, with his twentieth birthday coming the following month.

His Shooto record contains three completed appearances: two knockout wins and one draw. The latest was a second-round knockout of Sumimura on May 17, timed at 55 seconds. Before that, he drew with Grappler Waki on January 18 after a 1–0 judges’ tally. His September 21, 2025 appearance ended with a knockout of Minato Rokugo in just 38 seconds of the opening round.

Cooper’s official profile lists one completed professional Shooto appearance, a decision victory over Hidenari Saijo on April 19. All three judges favored Cooper; the result is displayed as 0–3 with Saijo named first. That is the promotion’s Shooto-specific record, not a claim that Cooper has only competed once in his entire professional career. His listed team is Tribe Of Judah and his nationality is American.

The family connection adds history to the booking. Makoa is the younger brother of two-time PFL tournament winner Ray Cooper III and the son of Ray “Bradda” Cooper, who previously challenged for Shooto gold.

The elder Cooper’s Shooto athlete record dates his meeting with Jake Shields to July 9, 2004. It ended by a sleeper-hold submission at 3:29 of the first round. That earlier title opportunity belongs to his father’s career; Makoa’s November assignment is a separate chance for the family, more than two decades later.

Strawweight contenders join the November lineup

The same announcement sets Nobutaka Naito against Yoshinao Toma in a three-round strawweight contender fight.

Two bantamweight Infinity League bouts are also confirmed. Yuki Takeda meets Reo Hitomi in the first pairing.

Takumi Yoshimura faces Rui Sekine in the other league matchup. Yutoku Umeki meets Naoteru Urushida at strawweight.

Naito and Toma occupy the first two places in Shooto’s October strawweight rankings, in that order, beneath champion Koyuru Tanoue. The title itself is not on the line in their November meeting; the announced prize is the next challenge.

The event’s individual bout records list Naito with 12 Shooto wins and Toma with 11. Takeda’s card entry shows two wins, one loss and one draw, while Hitomi’s shows five wins, two losses and one draw. Those are the promotion’s displayed competition records, kept separate from the Infinity League points standings.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. local time; action starts at 5:45. Sustain is promoting the show. Five matchups are announced so far, not the complete card.