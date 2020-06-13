As reported by the New York Times, a man claiming to be a UFC fighter and appearing to be acting under the influence of alcohol was involved in a shooting in San Antonio on Friday night.

According to the police, the man was denied access to a bar due to his intoxication level and became hostile towards the people Inside said bar around 11:30pm local time. He later came back to the bar with a rifle and opened fire on the customers.

The man who was accompanied by three or four friends, allegedly shouted ”Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.” as explained by the Chief of police McManus. “He walked back to his car, pulled out a long rifle, walked back across the street and opened fire”. According to the police report, eight people including five women and three men were wounded as a result of the shooting. Nobody was found to be fatally wounded, the most serious injury being a person who was shot in the back.

The perpetrator and his friend had fled the scene before the arrival of the police but the investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect.

At this time, the Identity of the suspect has yet to be revealed and the UFC hasn’t commented on the incident, although the company would be likely to release a statement if the man under suspicion is revealed to be a fighter currently Under contract with the promotion.