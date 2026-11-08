Shinya Aoki To Retire From MMA After Taisei Sakuraba Fight At Super RIZIN 6

Shinya Aoki has set an end date for his mixed martial arts career. He will face Taisei Sakuraba in his retirement fight at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31, 2026, at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. RIZIN announced the matchup on November 8 and has listed it as a 71-kilogram MMA contest over three five-minute rounds.

The opponent gives Aoki’s farewell a direct connection to the promotion’s beginning. Taisei is the son of Kazushi Sakuraba, whom Aoki defeated at RIZIN’s inaugural event on December 29, 2015. Eleven years later, the younger Sakuraba will stand across from him for the final scheduled MMA appearance of a career that began in 2003.

Aoki Confirms His MMA Farewell In Writing

Aoki also announced the decision in a Japanese-language post on his own account, directing readers to his written retirement notice. Its publicly available opening says he has decided to retire from MMA on the final day of this year. The announcement is specifically about mixed martial arts, rather than a blanket declaration that he is leaving every form of competition.

Now 43, Aoki is a former Shooto, DREAM and ONE champion. RIZIN’s official biography records a submission-heavy career built on judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, including a black belt awarded by Yuki Nakai. He became ONE’s lightweight champion by submitting Kotetsu Boku in 2013 and reclaimed that championship against Eduard Folayang in Japan in March 2019.

His most recent RIZIN appearance ended in defeat against Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN 5 on September 10. The promotion’s official record lists a first-round TKO from ground punches at 2:39. His earlier victory over Kazushi Sakuraba was also a first-round TKO, with the corner throwing in the towel at 5:56 under that bout’s format.

Taisei Sakuraba Returns After The Gustavo Loss

Taisei’s official RIZIN record stands at two wins and two losses. A judoka before entering MMA, he made his professional grappling debut in QUINTET in September 2023, submitting Olympic judo champion Masato Uchishiba with a kneebar. He opened his MMA career with a 26-second stoppage of Yusuke Yachi on December 31, 2024, before Daisuke Nakamura submitted him with an armbar the following May. A third-round kneebar against Sho Patrick Usami in November 2025 put him back in the win column.

Luiz Gustavo stopped him in the second round on March 7 this year. RIZIN’s biography says Sakuraba suffered fractures to both sides of his jaw in that fight. The December booking gives him another meeting with an established veteran, this time one whose history with his family predates Taisei’s own professional debut.

Sakuraba acknowledged the assignment in his own Japanese-language response to RIZIN’s announcement, presenting himself as the man who will bring Aoki’s farewell to its conclusion. The matchup was announced during RIZIN 55 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY, according to the original ringside report from BoutReview. That is a different venue from the one scheduled to host their fight.

A New Addition To The Nagoya Card

The year-end lineup already includes Asakura’s rematch with Gustavo. RIZIN also lists Razhabali Shaidulloev against Kyoma Akimoto for its featherweight championship and Saori Oshima against Natasha Kuziutina for the women’s super atomweight title. Doors are provisionally scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Japan time, with the show starting at 1 p.m.