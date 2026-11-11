Shinobu Ota Keeps RIZIN Title Goal After Kashimura Loss

Shinobu Ota still wants RIZIN’s bantamweight championship after losing to Jinnosuke Kashimura. In the promotion’s November 10 written post-fight Q&A, translated from Japanese, he acknowledged that matchmaking would become harder but remained unwilling to abandon that ambition.

He credited Kashimura’s sharp, longer-range boxing and grappling threat with restricting his entries. His karate-based plan also changed after an early kick hurt his foot; the swelling was his account, not a medical diagnosis. A second-round takedown was instinctive, while his third-round intention was to posture up and land heavy punches. Submission threats prevented that attack.

Ota initially misread the finishing hold as a way to consume time, then tapped as he felt himself fading. He praised his opponent rather than alleging underestimation, appreciated Kashimura’s respectful words afterward, and said he would keep trying if RIZIN continued offering fights.

The official result was an Ezekiel-choke submission at 1:51 of Round 3 on November 8. Their 61-kilogram bout took place at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba. RIZIN’s account records Kashimura establishing his jab and straight punches before Ota secured takedowns in the later rounds. The finish came from underneath: Kashimura controlled the neck and applied pressure at the throat while on his back. That outcome, covered in MiddleEasy’s existing result report, is separate from Ota’s subsequent assessment.

In his November 9 written post, Ota apologized to supporters, accepted the result and committed to identifying improvements rather than repeating his mistakes.

A Rebuilding Fight With More Risk Than Reward

The setback changes the position Ota described before the fight. In an October 20 interview with Shojiro Kameike, published November 2, he had considered Kashimura a high-risk opponent with little upside. He questioned the route that had brought his rival a championship opportunity, while accepting that he himself had lost important chances to advance.

Ota wanted stronger opposition and a route back toward Danny Sabatello, Yrysbek Tilenov or a first meeting with Naoki Inoue. His public approach depended on winning: he recognized that his contrarian style was not an easy way to build popularity, yet wanted success without abandoning it. Those were pre-fight preferences, not promised matchups or a confirmed title eliminator.

The Boxing Work Behind Kashimura’s Performance

Kashimura’s own written pre-fight interview with Takumi Nakamura offers context for the boxing that troubled Ota. He said he had added that work rather than completely rebuilding his training. His first knockout defeat, against Sabatello, had reduced his fear of losing consciousness and made him more willing to move through striking exchanges toward grappling. He qualified that outlook: taking damage was not the objective.

Despite their public exchanges, Kashimura rated Ota’s wrestling among RIZIN’s strongest and respected his overall MMA ability. Facing an Olympic medalist was an opportunity his earlier judo career would not have provided. He also viewed Ota as someone who understood promotion and wanted the fight, not only the press conference, to leave an impression.

Ota’s recent record shows why another rebuild is necessary. Yuki Motoya submitted him in September 2024, and Sabatello stopped him the following May. He returned a year later with an arm-triangle victory over Kintaro, but Tilenov’s July stoppage interrupted that recovery. Kashimura has now added another defeat, while Tilenov beat Inoue on the same card. The Rio Olympic Greco-Roman silver medalist’s wrestling credentials remain substantial; the immediate task in MMA is translating them into a winning response against opponents who create threats in both ranges.