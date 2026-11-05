Shinobu Ota Sees Little Upside In Kashimura Fight At RIZIN 55

Shinobu Ota sees more risk than reward in facing Jinnosuke Kashimura at RIZIN 55, but hopes victory can move him toward the bantamweight championship.

Speaking with Shojiro Kameike on October 20 in a written interview published November 2, Ota questioned Kashimura’s route to a title shot. He acknowledged losing his own opportunities and said another defeat would leave him in a difficult position.

What Ota Wants From The Matchup

He praised Kashimura’s submissions but disputed the strength of his opposition. Nevertheless, he judged Kashimura’s performance against Danny Sabatello better than his own, while qualifying that the fights happened at different times.

Ota regretted continuing after low blows against Yrysbek Tilenov and said he would stop if that situation recurred. Those are his assessments, not a revised official result.

He wants stronger opposition, rematches with Sabatello and Tilenov, or a first fight with Naoki Inoue. He accepts that his contrary public style makes winning essential.

The promotion’s original matchup announcement identifies the participants and rules:

Kashimura Welcomes A Different Kind Of Progress

In a separate written interview with Takumi Nakamura, also published November 2, Kashimura described a different benefit. He considers Ota an opponent who can test improvements made since his first knockout defeat.

Kashimura said he had added boxing work rather than overhauled training. Experiencing a knockout reduced his fear of losing consciousness, allowing him to approach the exchanges more assertively. He did not mean that taking damage was desirable; the change was greater willingness to move through strikes to reach grappling positions.

He also took encouragement from executing takedowns against Sabatello. He rates Ota’s wrestling among RIZIN’s best and expects pressure through both striking and takedowns, while respecting his overall MMA ability.

Away from their public exchanges, Kashimura praised Ota’s understanding of promotion and said he was learning from him. He wants the performance itself to justify the attention, not merely an entertaining press conference.

A former judoka who developed his ground game alongside his father, he regards facing an Olympic silver medalist as an opportunity unavailable to him in judo. Recognition from spectators has reinforced his desire to leave a memorable impression.

Two Return Bouts, With Different Stakes

Ota’s official record explains why this is a rebuilding assignment rather than a championship defense. After losing to Sabatello in May 2025, he returned in May 2026 by submitting Kintaro with an arm-triangle. Tilenov then stopped him in July. The promotion records that loss at 3:04 of Round 2; the interview’s discussion of fouls does not alter that result.

Kashimura reached his July title challenge after submitting Hideo Tokoro in March and winning DEEP interim bantamweight gold in May. RIZIN’s profile qualifies the latter as an injury stoppage after 16 seconds against Sho Hiramatsu. Sabatello subsequently knocked him out 40 seconds into Round 3. Both November opponents therefore return from defeats, despite their different views of the matchmaking.

Their scheduled three-round, 61-kilogram contest is bout ten on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba. The current RIZIN 55 running order places Inoue-Tilenov and Ryuya Fukuda–Soo Chul Kim above it, before Makoto Shinryu’s flyweight title defense against Tony Laramie. Ota’s hoped-for title route remains an ambition, not an announced eliminator.