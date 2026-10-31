Shinichi Taira Steps In Against Masayuki Kikuiri At Pancrase 368

Shinichi Taira has accepted a short-notice welterweight bout against Masayuki Kikuiri at Pancrase 368 on November 8 at New Pier Hall in Tokyo. Pancrase confirmed the change on October 31, replacing Cole Henning in the former champion’s return to the promotion after five years away.

The promotion said Henning withdrew at his side’s request, without specifying a medical cause. The revised matchup is scheduled for three five-minute rounds. Kikuiri is listed at 11-4-1, while Taira brings a 27-22-11 record into the assignment.

Kikuiri thanks the opponent who kept his return alive

In his Japanese-language written reaction, paraphrased here in English translation, Kikuiri described a turbulent buildup. He said that, until two days earlier, he had thought his fight was cancelled. He thanked Taira for accepting an offer made roughly a week before the event and expressed his deep appreciation for the veteran’s willingness to step in.

The NEVER QUIT fighter’s previous Pancrase appearance was an October 17, 2021 victory over Akihiro Murayama at Studio Coast. The promotion’s official record identifies that five-round unanimous decision as an interim welterweight championship contest. It also shows a reversal of their earlier meeting: Murayama had beaten Kikuiri on all three scorecards in December 2020. Between those two bouts, Kikuiri stopped Hiromitsu Miura in the second round in June 2021.

Kikuiri subsequently moved into international competition. His latest recorded PFL appearance came against Ernesto Rodriguez in Pittsburgh on March 28 this year. The promotion’s published result records a majority decision, with scores of 28-28, 29-28 and 29-28, leaving Kikuiri with the record he carries into this return.

Taira arrives after a three-win run ended in May

Taira represents Tsunashima Jiu-Jitsu/ZST and is a former ZST lightweight champion. His recent Pancrase record includes successive wins over Zhang Feng, Taisei Hata and Wataru Miki. Those victories came across December 2024, September 2025 and February 2026, respectively. He stopped Zhang and Miki with ground punches and went the distance against Hata. Chikaya Suzuki then ended that winning sequence with a three-round unanimous decision on May 31 in Tachikawa. The listed records give Taira 60 professional appearances to Kikuiri’s 16.

Shindo also steps into the flyweight lineup

Pancrase announced another replacement on the same card, pairing third-ranked Genta Shindo with Davi Chueng after Hiroto Kishida’s withdrawal. Shindo is listed at 8-6 and represents Bonsai Jiu-Jitsu. Chueng enters his promotional debut with two professional wins and fights out of Brazilian Top Team. That contest is also scheduled for three five-minute rounds.

Shindo welcomed the opportunity in his own October 31 written post. In English translation, he said he intended to seize the chance and do what he could during the remaining week.

Japan broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. JST

U-NEXT’s October 26 broadcast notice schedules its live coverage for November 8 at 1:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time. The Japanese stream is included in its monthly plan rather than sold through a separate event ticket, and the service says it cannot be watched from overseas. It lists Japanese and English audio channels, with replay availability running until December 7 at 11:59 p.m. JST once the archive is ready. UFC Fight Pass is identified in Pancrase’s announcement as the international viewing outlet.

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