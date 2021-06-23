Claressa Shields to Make Sophomore MMA Debut on August 27th

Claressa Shields and the PFL have wasted no time getting her back inside of the MMA cage. The media has reported that Shields will already be making her sophomore debut in the cage on August 27th.

Shields went from thinking she didn’t belong anywhere near an MMA cage, to getting her first career win. Needless to say, it’s been a long journey for Shields, who plans on competing in MMA full time by the end of next year.

The self-proclaimed “GWOAT” is only 25 years old and has expressed the desire for competition in both MMA and boxing simultaneously. During the PFL 4 main event, Shields was able to dig deep and get a late TKO victory over Brittney Elkins.

Shields Returns to MMA Cage in August

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has reported that Shields will compete again in August. However, the PFL event details aren’t fully available, and neither is Claressa’s opponent.

The GWOAT @ClaressaShields isn’t wasting any time getting back in the cage 👊 (via @Marc_Raimondi) pic.twitter.com/sPxyQbPLM5 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 23, 2021

Chasing Greatness

Nonetheless, before Ariel shared the news, Shields inadvertently revealed the information herself.

“You can expect to see me again inside the cage, I believe its sometime in August or September, and then (boxing) is the end of the year,” Shields said. “There’s only a few more girls I want to fight in boxing, so hopefully I can get the fights that I want in boxing and I can get the pay, and as soon as that’s done I’ll probably be full-time MMA, probably by the end of next year. It depends on if I can get these girls that I want… “I’m trying to be a boxing world champ at the same time as being an MMA world champ,” Shields added. “So I’m not giving up boxing because all my belts are here, and I’m adding MMA. I want to add the world championship from MMA, and I want to do it at the same time.”

As Shields continues to progress in her MMA career, she’ll get one step closer to her goal of being a world champion in two different sports. Do fans believe the task is achievable?