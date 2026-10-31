Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Manager Rejects January Return, Della Maddalena Rumor

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s comeback has drawn a direct correction from his management. Daniel Rubenstein responded on October 30 to a social-media discussion linking the unbeaten welterweight with Jack Della Maddalena, rejecting both the opponent suggestion and a January return.

Rubenstein posted the response at 16:49 UTC from his own X account, directly addressing the discussion rather than issuing a general statement about the division. He did not provide a replacement month, event or matchup.

Completely false and inaccurate. JDM hasn’t been mentioned as an opponent and Shavkat won’t be returning in January. https://t.co/lrb9279iHP — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) October 30, 2026

That leaves an important limit on the update: it rules out the specific scenario circulating online, not every possible future meeting between the two fighters. The post does not say negotiations with another opponent are complete, announce a contract or explain what must happen before Rakhmonov can return.

Rakhmonov’s last appearance remains December 2024

The wait has stretched well beyond a normal turnaround between fights. His official UFC record still ends with the five-round unanimous-decision victory over Ian Machado Garry on December 7, 2024. January 2027 would have placed a comeback more than two years after that appearance; Rubenstein’s message removes that month without establishing a new timetable.

Rakhmonov remains listed as an active welterweight with a 19-0 professional record. The Garry contest was his first win to reach the scorecards after 18 finishes. Those results account for why an eventual return carries significance beyond a routine addition to a card: an undefeated contender has been absent while the division has continued moving.

There is already a separate championship assignment in place for January. The UFC’s current event page lists Carlos Prates against Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336. That event is scheduled for January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with Joshua Van defending his flyweight championship against Manel Kape also on the card.

That is a confirmed pairing rather than another proposed route for Rakhmonov. It also supplies current context for the earlier 19-0-versus-19-0 discussion involving Morales: the Ecuadorian now has a different opponent on an official event listing. Rubenstein did not identify a position for Rakhmonov on that card or name the winner of its interim-title fight as a future target.

Della Maddalena’s name does not establish a booking

The Australian has his own recent championship history. He took the welterweight belt from Belal Muhammad in May 2025 before losing it to Islam Makhachev that November. His next appearance ended with a third-round stoppage loss to Carlos Prates in May 2026, according to the UFC’s written fight history.

That background makes him a recognizable name in discussions about leading UFC welterweights, but it is not evidence that he has been selected for Rakhmonov. Rubenstein’s short written clarification contains no medical diagnosis, training assessment or explanation for the timing, so none can be established from this post.