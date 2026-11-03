Shamil Erdogan Targets Three ONE Belts In October Interview

Shamil Erdogan outlined a three-division ambition in an October 5 written interview published after his victory over Paul Elliott at ONE Fight Night 48. He said light heavyweight was his most comfortable division, but wanted opportunities to win every MMA championship within his reach. The remarks followed his second heavyweight appearance, not the announcement of a title bout. He received a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Erdogan named Ben Tynan as an opponent he would welcome and Anatoly Malykhin as the matchup he particularly wanted. He acknowledged Malykhin’s retirement, expressed respect for him and wished him and his family well if that decision was final. Neither possible opponent was presented as a confirmed booking.

Looking back at Elliott, he credited his usual striking and wrestling work rather than a special training approach. He described trying to tire his physically strong opponent before pursuing a second-round finish and exploiting an exposed neck. He also thanked Chatri Sityodtong for valuing him and said he planned birthday presents for his daughter.

The Official Record Behind Erdogan’s Ambition

The finalized event results list Erdogan’s victory as a rear-naked-choke submission at 3:29 of round two. That is the time recorded in his official athlete history, rather than the 2:28 figure in the interview article. The October 2 main event took place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and moved his professional record to 14-0.

His ONE record shows six wins, all inside the distance: two knockouts, three technical knockouts and one submission. Before Elliott, he stopped Ryugo Takeuchi in the first round at ONE 173. Other promotional victories came against Gilberto Galvao, Fan Rong and, twice, former champion Aung La N Sang.

The two Aung La N Sang meetings ended differently. Erdogan earned a second-round technical knockout at ONE 168, then won the rematch by knockout 28 seconds into the opening round at ONE 171. The athlete profile identifies Kremost Fight Club as his team and traces his wrestling background to Dagestan. Those results provide context for a fighter seeking championship opportunities beyond one weight class.

Malykhin’s Three-Division Precedent And Tynan’s Record

Malykhin supplies a precedent for the ambition. His official biography identifies him as a retired former middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA champion. He first took the light heavyweight belt from Reinier de Ridder in December 2022, unified the heavyweight championship against Arjan Bhullar in June 2023 and beat De Ridder again for the middleweight title in March 2024.

After losing the heavyweight belt to Oumar Kane in November 2024, Malykhin regained it in May 2026 and retired following that win. That history explains the qualification in Erdogan’s remarks: naming a retired champion expresses interest, but does not establish that the opponent has agreed to return.

Tynan’s current official record lists submission wins over Kang Ji Won and Takeuchi, a unanimous-decision loss to Kirill Grishenko and a no contest against Duke Didier. He submitted Takeuchi at 2:07 of the opening round. The Canadian represents Elevation Fight Team. He qualified for the NCAA Division I national championships after competing at North Dakota State University, and his biography also records a Canadian junior freestyle national championship.