Sex Hotel In Brazil Offers MMA-Themed Room So You Can Tap Out All Your Fantasies

Brazilian Sex Hotel Offers MMA-Themed Room For It’s Guests

Love it or hate it, there is no denying that MMA attracts a strange type of person. Apparently a sex hotel in Brazil is aware of this fact, and has decided to capitalize on it.

Over the years, MMA has been host to some pretty ridiculous notions. Not only are there a ton of misconceptions about the sport, but some people also have a strange sexual fascination with the sport. You can even go on different adult websites and see a parody of two consenting adults “fighting” inside a mock cage. Not that I have seen any of those…

However the Pousada Gurupi hotel, in Teresina, Brazil decided to take things up a notch. It is not hard to find a “sex hotel” throughout the country, that look to appease any kind of fantasies you have. This particular location decides to offer it’s guests an MMA-themed room, equiped with a bed inside of an Octagon, with silhouettes of fans, and even training dummies.

“Meet the MMA Suite,” the post roughly translates to. “Perfect for couples who love a good costume in the bedroom. 😁 With an Octagon-inspired environment, the suite brings the bed as the main place of the couple’s fight, table for meal, erotic toys and more. 🔥 Surprise your partner and live an adventure at Gurupi Inn. 💕💕💕”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CANhjK4DYYB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAiHPEFDACG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It is safe to say that MMA is one of the most unique landscapes in all of sports. This sex hotel is just the latest in a never-ending stream of oddities to come from the sport. Of course, in 2020 we pass no judgements on people’s personal preferences.