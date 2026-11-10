Serhiy Sidey To Face Louis Lee Scott At UFC 336, Report Says

Serhiy Sidey is lined up to face Louis Lee Scott at UFC 336, according to a November 10 report from Marcel Dorff. The proposed matchup would give Sidey another appearance in Toronto and bring Scott into the Octagon for his first UFC fight.

Dorff credited Vestnik MMA with the initial report. That outlet published the pairing on November 7, identifying Scott as a promotional newcomer. This is an attributed booking report, not a new announcement that the UFC has independently confirmed the contest.

Sidey Returns To The City Of His UFC Debut

Sidey’s first UFC appearance also came in Toronto. He lost a split decision to Ramon Taveras at UFC 297 on January 20, 2024, then responded with consecutive victories. He beat Garrett Armfield by split decision that November before defeating Cameron Smotherman unanimously on May 3, 2025.

That debut was a rematch: Sidey had stopped Taveras in the first round on Contender Series in September 2023. Those three UFC contests all reached the final bell. The proposed Scott fight would therefore test Sidey against a newcomer without changing the fact that his UFC experience so far consists of three completed decisions, rather than a string of early stoppages.

Sidey’s current professional record is 12-2, with seven victories by knockout or technical knockout, one by submission and four by decision. The Burlington Training Centre fighter competes in the same Canadian province where the January card is scheduled. His most recent recorded appearance remains the Smotherman win.

There is a date distinction worth preserving. The original Russian-language post gave January 31, while Dorff’s subsequent report specifies January 30. Paramount+ lists UFC 336 for Saturday, January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. No explanation for the earlier one-day discrepancy is asserted here.

Сергей Сидей (UFC 2-1) проведёт бой против Луиса Ли Скотта, для которого это станет дебютом в UFC. Их противостояние состоится 31 января на турнире #UFC336 в Торонто. Кто победит? pic.twitter.com/fAdOTT2Tp9 — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) November 7, 2026

Scott Brings A Different Route To The Matchup

Scott’s last recorded fight was on Dana White’s Contender Series on August 19, 2025. He stopped Kaushik Saikumar with punches at 2:20 of the third round. His professional record now stands at 11-0, with seven stoppages by strikes, two submissions and two decisions.

Before that appearance, the Manchester Top Team representative submitted Youssouf Binate with an armbar in the opening round at ARES 29 in February 2025. He had previously gone five rounds against Demarte Pena, winning a unanimous decision at ARES 19 in March 2024.

The contrast is between a fighter with three UFC appearances and one yet to make his promotional debut, not between an experienced professional and someone new to competition. Scott has already won outside the UFC over both a five-round distance and inside the opening round.

UFC 336 is listed as the first numbered event of the promotion’s 2027 schedule, following the January 16 Fight Night in Dallas. Paramount+ identifies Joshua Van versus Manel Kape as the Toronto headliner, with preliminary fights starting at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

The broadcaster’s timetable does not establish where Sidey and Scott would sit in the running order. The reported pairing is not described as a main-card or preliminary-card fight here. Event dates, start times and matchups remain subject to change.