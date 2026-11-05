Sergio Pettis Changes Camps After Duke Roufus Loss Before Goto Fight

Sergio Pettis says he changed training environments after finding it difficult to prepare at Roufusport following Duke Roufus’s death.

Speaking with Manabu Takashima on October 30 in a written interview published November 5, Pettis described grief affecting his April camp. He has since trained at Milwaukee’s Pura Vida BJJ & MMA and Chicago’s Valle Flow Striking, working with Montel Jackson and Mike Valle.

He acknowledged neglecting conditioning before losing to Mitch McKee, crediting his opponent rather than treating emotion as the only explanation. This camp, he said, restored his focus on winning.

A Different Camp, The Same Bantamweight Goal

Pettis respects Joji Goto’s left hand and grappling, but plans to disrupt his rhythm through pace and angles. He wants a finish, while accepting that title matchmaking remains the promotion’s decision. He remains interested in a McKee rematch, another Japan appearance and competing into his forties.

Preparing for November’s separate Cody Garbrandt wrestling assignment has kept grappling prominent in camp. Nevertheless, Pettis hopes to give fans an entertaining striking contest against Goto.

His next test is already booked for November 14 in Dubai. PFL’s full-card announcement identifies the former Bellator champion as its fourth-ranked bantamweight, carrying a 25-8 record into the 135-pound contest. Goto is listed at 21-9-1 and arrives from RIZIN.

Where Pettis Fits On The Dubai Card

Their matchup sits on the main card at Coca-Cola Arena, rather than atop the heavyweight championship bill. Vadim Nemkov is scheduled to defend against Sergei Bilostenniy in the headliner. Patrick Habirora meets Omar El Dafrawy in the welterweight co-main event, while Pouya Rahmani faces Oleg Popov at heavyweight.

The announced main program begins at 10 p.m. in Dubai, equivalent to 1 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. Pacific on November 14. The preliminary program starts four hours earlier. PFL lists the ESPN App for United States viewers and STARZPLAY in the Middle East and North Africa.

That distinction separates Pettis’s next competitive task from the larger event: he has a scheduled opponent and a main-card place, but the championship advertised in Dubai belongs to another weight class.

The Title Race Continues In Lyon

The bantamweight belt will instead be settled at PFL Lyon on December 19. The promotion has Taylor Lapilus meeting McKee for its inaugural 135-pound world championship at LDLC Arena in Décines, France.

PFL’s announcement lists Lapilus at 25-4 and McKee unbeaten at 11-0. It credits McKee’s Chicago victory over Pettis with accelerating his climb through the rankings. The American trains at Kill Cliff FC under Robbie Lawler and brings a University of Minnesota wrestling background to that assignment.

Lapilus has built a six-fight winning streak, according to the same announcement, with his recent opposition including Liam Gittins, Jake Hadley and Kasum Kasumov. Their title match gives Pettis a defined championship picture to watch while he concentrates on his own return.

McKee’s unbeaten record includes six knockout or technical-knockout victories. Before MMA, he won three Minnesota state wrestling championships and became a two-time All-American. Lapilus brings a different route to the final: he went 6-2 in the UFC before joining PFL in 2025, then worked through its bantamweight contenders to secure his home-country opportunity.