Seokhyeon Ko Sweeps Wellington Turman 30-27 At UFC Vegas 124

Seokhyeon Ko returned to the win column at UFC Vegas 124 by keeping Wellington Turman underneath him for much of their three-round welterweight contest. All three judges scored it 30-27 for the South Korean at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on November 7.

The clearest separation came in the last round, when Ko accumulated 4:45 of control and allowed just one significant strike. The result gave him his third UFC victory following July’s close decision defeat to Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani. Elsewhere on the same preliminary card, Andre Petroski stopped Mantas Kondratavičius in the second round.

The matchup gave Turman two inches in height and one inch in reach, according to the promotion’s official measurements. Those dimensions did not stop Ko from repeatedly reaching the positions where he could control the exchanges.

Referee Jason Herzog oversaw a fight that reached the scheduled fifteen-minute limit. Neither athlete was credited with a knockdown or submission attempt in the final statistics. Ko’s wrestling repeatedly gave him a platform to work, rather than producing a submission finish.

Taking the dub back to Busan! 👏 🇰🇷 Seokhyeon Ko earns a UD victory after going full fifteen! #UFCVegas124 pic.twitter.com/xV2Ueffj9r — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) November 7, 2026

Round 1: Ko establishes the wrestling advantage

Ko completed both of his takedown attempts in the opening five minutes and accumulated 2:25 of control. The promotion’s Spanish-language round report describes judo takedowns alongside high kicks and short punching combinations. Turman circled and looked for his right hand, but Ko dictated where much of the round took place.

He connected with 19 of 32 significant strikes, compared with Turman’s 15 from the same number of attempts. The distribution was different: the Brazilian landed 14 of his significant shots at distance, while Ko divided his work between 13 at range, two in the clinch and four on the ground.

Ko also attacked more than one target. Seven of his significant connections went to the body and two to the legs, alongside ten to the head. Turman’s six successful leg kicks were his most productive individual target category in the opening round.

Round 2: More resistance, but another productive round for Ko

Turman found a burst of head punches in the second, according to UFC’s round report, but continued to surrender space. The round required more work for Ko to secure a takedown. Ko succeeded once from three attempts, reducing his control time to 1:51. Turman remained busier than he would be in the closing period, landing 20 significant strikes from 42 attempts.

Ko nevertheless produced his highest significant-strike output of the contest, connecting with 24 of 47 attempts. Fifteen landed to the head, six to the body and three to the legs. His five significant ground strikes all found the target, while Turman’s entire significant-strike output for that round came at distance.

Turman was not without offense. He landed 35 total strikes to Ko’s 29 in the second, even though he trailed in significant connections and positional control.

Round 3: Almost an entire round of control

Se prende el octágono para el tercer round 🔥#UFCVegas124 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/KlkjnLNGQ9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 7, 2026

Ko completed three takedowns from five attempts in the final period. His 4:45 of control represented 95 percent of the available five minutes, leaving Turman little opportunity to build sustained standing exchanges.

Ten of Ko’s eleven significant connections came on the ground. Turman landed one significant strike from two attempts and nine total strikes, while the South Korean connected with 37 total shots. Neither fighter registered a reversal.

UFC’s written account likewise describes control without a serious finishing threat. The bout reached the horn, and the unanimous verdict awarded Ko every round on each judge’s card.

The final margins: all three judges agree

Across the fight, Ko landed 54 of 98 significant strikes and completed six of ten takedown attempts. Turman connected with 36 of 76 significant shots and did not attempt a takedown. Their total-strike counts finished at 99 to 74.

The control periods add to 9:01: 2:25 in the first, 1:51 in the second and 4:45 in the third. Ko’s strongest positional round came last, turning an established lead into a complete sweep rather than leaving the decision dependent on a close final five minutes.