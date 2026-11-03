Seika Izawa Sets RIZIN New Year’s Eve Return After Giving Birth

Seika Izawa will return to RIZIN on December 31, with the promotion announcing her participation in its New Year’s Eve show in Nagoya. The November 3 confirmation comes after the Japanese fighter gave birth in September, setting up a return to competition before the end of the year.

An opponent has not been announced. RIZIN explicitly said that information would follow, so the appearance is confirmed without a complete matchup. The announcement also does not identify the contest as a title defense or provide a contracted weight; neither should be assumed from her previous title victories.

Izawa followed the promotion’s announcement with a written message of her own. In her November 3 post, translated from Japanese, she said she was fine. She invited any motivated fighter who wanted to face her to step forward and pledged to help energize women’s MMA.

That is the fighter’s own account of her readiness, not an independently published medical assessment. Her post does not identify an agreed challenger, describe a medical clearance process or specify how her training has progressed since childbirth. The competitive terms remain for RIZIN to announce.

Motherhood And A New Competitive Chapter

Her return message follows a more personal reflection posted on November 1, her 29th birthday. In that Japanese-language statement, Izawa described pregnancy and childbirth as making the past year special. Having another person she wanted to protect, she explained, had strengthened her desire to improve.

She framed the coming year around continuing to challenge herself as both a mother and a fighter, while growing stronger in her own way. Izawa also thanked the people supporting her. That statement supplies her stated motivation for this new stage of her career, rather than a prediction about her next fight.

RIZIN’s official record places her most recent promotional appearance on December 31, 2025, when she submitted RENA with a front choke in the second round at 1:58. The planned comeback therefore falls exactly one year after that title-fight victory, rather than following an appearance earlier in 2026.

She first won RIZIN’s super atomweight belt by defeating Ayaka Hamasaki in their April 2022 rematch, having beaten Hamasaki in a non-title fight the previous New Year’s Eve. Her first title defense came against Claire Lopez in July 2023.

Her 2025 schedule also included a unanimous-decision title defense against Saori Oshima in November. A July meeting with Shin Yu-jin had instead become a non-title contest after the challenger missed weight, ending with an Izawa submission. That distinction in her recent record matters when separating a confirmed appearance from a confirmed championship defense.

Nagoya’s December 31 Schedule

This year’s holiday show is Super RIZIN 6 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. The organizer currently lists an 11 a.m. opening and a 1 p.m. start on December 31, with both times provisional. Those are event-wide details, not an advertised walkout time for Izawa.

Fan-club and RIZIN 100 Club ticket presales begin at noon on November 4, ahead of the November 22 general sale. The official event page has not yet supplied broadcast or pay-per-view information. RIZIN’s November 3 Nagoya briefing was organized to introduce the year-ending event’s developments.