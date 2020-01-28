(Video) Israel Adesanya Accompanies Tom Segura to ROAST Yoel Romero

Tom Segura Links Up with Israel Adesanya to Roast Yoel Romero

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is a man of many talents. As time progresses, many people who haven’t paid close attention to the Nigerian are shocked when they realize his talents. Izzy is a natural-born fighter. However, he can also dance and sell fights. It seems like as time progresses, fans learn a new part of Adesanya’s personality that makes him relatable to the people. Interest in anime, meme culture, and stand up comedy are a few things that make Izzy relateable. And, in Izzy’s latest method to sell a fight, he linked up with Tom Segura to absolutely ROAST Yoel Romero.

Even before the video, both Adesanya, and Romero are accustomed to trash-talking each other. pair exchanged various messages on social media. They both made it very clear that they would love to face each other. However, UFC President Dana White wasn’t initially excited about the idea. In fact, he was originally under the belief that Romero would need to get a win before he got a title shot. But, Adesanya eventually got his wish to face Yoel.

Segura Roasts Yoel Romero

Now, Adesanya is set to face Romero at UFC 248. The bout with be the card’s main event which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7th. And, in order to sell the event, he paired up with comedian Tom Segura to roast Romero on Instagram.

“Yoel, first of all, you ain’t s**t,” said Tom. “March 7, it’s going to go down. You’re going to get f**ked up by some African swag, motherf**ker, so we’ll see you there.”

How Will Romero Respond

Then, the camera panned and Adesanya appeared in the video. As he was laughing, he said: “Don’t love me, I’ll break your heart” to Romero. Which, is clearly a play on Romero’s famous catchphrase that we all know by now.

Will Romero get a celebrity involved for his next dig at Adesanya? Hopefully so. While both men respect each other, we’re looking forward to the build-up that this storyline could have en route to an incredible fight between two absolute warriors.