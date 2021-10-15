Sean Strickland Issues Weird Threat To Belal Muhammad: ‘I Want To Do Some Weird S—t To You’

If the last few months have proven anything, it is that UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is an odd character. He proved that yet again, with his most recent response to callouts from Belal Muhammad.

Strickland is currently in need of a fight, after his UFC 268 opponent, Luke Rockhold, was forced out of the bout with a back injury. This has left multiple people calling for the chance to face him, especially after some of the off-the-wall comments he has made recently.

One of these people has been welterweight Belal Muhammad, who made an attempt to get this fight scheduled with a handful of callouts. It would seem that Sean is interested in having a showdown, although not necessarily in the Octagon.

Sean Strickland Wants Belal Muhammad In The Woods

After Belal Muhammad’s most recent callout of Sean Strickland, Sean decided to respond with a video on his Instagram Stories, responding to Belal in the weirdest way possible. The video, which was reposted to Twitter, sees Sean offer to take Belal into the woods to do strange things to him.

“Belal, you need to know something. The UFC will never let us fight, unless I get f—ked up, or you come to middleweight to get ranked. Honestly, I’ll give you an offer, because I f—king like you dude, I think you’re f—king funny… I want to give you an offer. You’re going to be in Vegas next week. Me and you, we can meet up in the desert dude and we can just do some weird s—t together,” Strickland said. “It’s so wild to me, this is something that I’ve always fantasized about. You’re like a gazelle that wants to be a lion, and you’re accepting what I want to do to you. And like dude, I want to do some weird s—t to you man. Like oh man. It’s so exciting that you’re just so okay with doing it. Like there’s some things I’ve fantasized about for a long time and I feel like you’re going to let me do it to you.”

It seems hard to imagine that Sean Strickland is doing anything here other than leaning into his schtick. Either way, this is still one of the most bizarre responses to a callout in UFC history.