Sean Strickland says the UFC, rather than its middleweight champion, chooses when his next fight happens. He made that point in a November 25 written reply to an X account accusing him of delaying the division.

The criticism came from TheUFCStats, a fan account rather than an official UFC announcement. Strickland responded with an insult and a direct statement about scheduling:

Relax pussy. The UFC picks the date not me.

His reply did not name a challenger, announce a date or describe an agreement. It is a response to the criticism, not confirmation that his next title defense has been booked.

Relax pussy. The UFC picks the date not me. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 25, 2026

A scheduling answer amid a longer pay dispute

The exchange follows Strickland’s October complaints about his compensation. On October 7, he wrote that he was losing interest in continuing with the promotion unless its position changed. He compared his situation with what he claimed Conor McGregor earned, then floated a move to light heavyweight and a future boxing match with Jake Paul.

Those were options he was considering, not completed transactions. His proposed route involved finishing his UFC obligations before pursuing Paul. MiddleEasy’s earlier report on Strickland’s possible move to 205 pounds documents that distinction. The McGregor payment figure was Strickland’s assertion, not a disclosed contract independently verified in that post.

Two days later, Strickland addressed a fan asking why he had signed an agreement if he disliked the terms. He alleged that accepting the deal had been made a condition of receiving his championship opportunity. His written response about title-shot leverage framed the issue as a lack of bargaining power; it did not publish the contract or identify every financial term.

Imavov had made his own public offer

Nassourdine Imavov took a different approach on October 4, offering $500,000 of his own money if Strickland beat him in January. His written challenge also accused the champion of avoiding him, included a threat to confront him outside competition and called on the UFC to strip the belt.

That personal offer from Imavov was not a promotional purse announcement. The challenger could publicly propose those terms without establishing that Strickland or the UFC had accepted them. November’s scheduling reply does not address that proposed payment.

Strickland also linked the idea of moving up to the strain of making 185 pounds. In another October 7 post, he contrasted continuing to cut to middleweight with completing his UFC obligations at a higher weight. He presented that as a possible route to a better payday, not an announced divisional move.

Paul answered the same day by directing Strickland to MVP once he was free. That response acknowledged the proposal without setting a date, venue, purse or weight. The public exchange showed interest in a crossover, while keeping any approach dependent on Strickland’s UFC position.