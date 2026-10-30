Sean Strickland Questions Whether Congo Shooting Changes Tim Kennedy’s Reputation

Sean Strickland questioned whether Tim Kennedy’s reported wounding in Congo should alter perceptions of his military record, expanding on two earlier posts about online criticism and Kennedy’s motives.

The latest message appeared on October 30 at 20:12 UTC. Strickland directed his question to military readers, asking whether being wounded made Kennedy’s past misrepresentations more forgivable.

His question also contained an insult about Kennedy’s combat ability, suggesting that the experience might leave both his honesty and his competence open to criticism rather than redeeming his reputation.

Strickland wrote:

Also I’ve never been a Tim Kennedy hater, I assume everyone is a liar.

My question to the military guys does Tim going out and getting shot doing war shit in the kongo make him lying more forgivable? Does it balance it? Or is youre a liar and suck at war? Also I've never been a Tim Kennedy hater, I assume everyone is a liar. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 30, 2026

Three posts, including imagined conversations

Strickland’s first post, at 17:50 UTC, addressed his audience directly:

You all cyber bullied Tim Kennedy into getting shot……

You all cyber bullied Tim Kennedy into getting shot…… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 30, 2026

In a follow-up edited at 18:13 UTC, he imagined two opposing thoughts Kennedy might have while recovering. One involved satisfaction at doing dangerous work despite criticism and anticipation of another book; the other imagined regret at accepting that danger because of public pressure.

Those passages were Strickland’s hypothetical dialogue, not statements attributed to Kennedy or evidence of why he travelled to Congo. None of the three posts supplied firsthand information about the ambush or Kennedy’s present medical condition.

I just wonder if hes laying there thinking "fuck yeah call me a liar, I'm out here putting in work, just wait for this new book" Or…. If hes laying there thinking " fuck I let you guys bully me into this stupid shit, the book im gonna write isnt worth this shit" — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 30, 2026

The earlier report and Kennedy’s own apology

The shooting itself was reported weeks before this reaction. Reuters’ October 9 account placed an ambush in South Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on September 17. Its reporting described forces associated with Vectus Global, the security company founded by Erik Prince.

Three sources told Reuters that Kennedy survived with three gunshot wounds to a leg and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington. That was the reported situation at the time, not a fresh hospital update accompanying Strickland’s posts.

The agency said roughly 20 people were killed or wounded and that it had spoken with at least 10 sources who knew about the attack or had been briefed on its outcome. Vectus Global, Walter Reed and the U.S. State Department declined the agency’s requests for a response. Kennedy’s parents did not respond to the agency’s requests.

One source with direct knowledge said the security team was travelling between locations when attacked. The size of Prince’s force in Congo was not established in the report.

Kennedy had separately addressed his military record in a written statement on July 9, 2025. He acknowledged having implied that he received the Bronze Star with Valor, said he had never received that distinction and accepted responsibility for suggesting otherwise.

In that statement, Kennedy described his earlier public accounts as unintentional misstatements. He apologized to recipients of the award, their families and the military community, saying his conduct had disrespected their service. He also said being young when he became a public figure did not excuse what happened.

Kennedy pledged to stop describing his service in ways that overstated his achievements and to rebuild trust through accountability and continued service. He acknowledged that an apology alone could not restore trust and that his future actions would have to demonstrate a change.