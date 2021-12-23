Sean Strickland Wants To Fight ‘Coward’ Jake Paul ‘To The Death’ On YouTube

Jorge Masvidal might not have accepted a $5M offer to fight Jake Paul, but it’s a totally different story for another UFC star.

Strickland Is Down

For Sean Strickland, five million dollars would have been more than enough to take on the popular influencer. Paul is coming off a round 6 knockout of Tyron Woodley last weekend. Since dispatching the former UFC Champion, he has been calling his shots, aiming at names inside the UFC.

Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, you name it. Paul is looking to get more wins over MMA’s finest. This would include waving a high-valued offer to Jorge Masvidal. However, ‘Gamebred’ wasn’t game to fight Paul for $5M.

Fight To The Death

While Strickland isn’t exactly on Paul’s radar, ‘Tarzan’ has been swinging on social media, taking jabs at Paul every now and then. With a million-dollar offer rejected by Masvidal, he is throwing his name in the hat to fight Paul. Whether it be a boxing match or something else altogether, you can count Strickland in.

“Jake Paul you offer me 5 MILLION to fight you, f*ck we can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube for that kind of money… bareknuckle, gloves, knives, clubs…. lol! Let’s f*cking go.. @GamebredFighter.”

@jakepaul you offer me 5 MILLION to fight you, fuck we can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube for that kind of money… bareknuckle, gloves, knives, clubs…. lol! Let's fucking go.. @GamebredFighter — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 22, 2021

Strickland doesn’t just want to fight ‘The Problem Child’… he wants to kill him. That’s not all, he wants to do it on Paul’s biggest platform: YouTube.

For $5M, it’s enough money for Strickland to do anything. But, honestly he’d probably fight Paul for free, if given the chance.

“We don’t make even close to 5 mil.. I’m not hating I love the UFC I’m a white trasher mother fucker the UFC has gave me a life… I still can’t wrap my head around not being a poor loser… but for 5 million… there isnt much I wouldn’t do. Hurting him would be mild lol…”

We don't make even close to 5 mil.. I'm not hating I love the UFC I'm a white trasher mother fucker the UFC has gave me a life… I still can't wrap my head around not being a poor loser… but for 5 million… there isnt much I wouldn't do. Hurting him would be mild lol… https://t.co/qioNiBt6MK — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 23, 2021

Strickland Goes ‘Scorched Earth’ On Paul

The UFC Middleweight would elaborate on the call-out in a recent interview with Helen Yee.

“Jake Paul is such a f*cking coward,” Strickland said. “You’re picking guys who can’t box, wrestlers. Jake Paul, for 5 million, I would fight you to the f*cking death. I’m not even joking. I’m being a hundred percent serious. I would go to a deserted island with you today and fight you to death for 5 million. Here’s the thing about you, Jake Paul, you’re a f*cking coward. You’re a little b*tch. You’re the millennial YouTube generation. You just do sh*t for attention. You’re a weak f*ck, man. You’re going to continue to be a weak f*ck and make a sh*t ton of money. That, I respect you for. But I also f*cking hate you.”