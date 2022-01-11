Sean Strickland On The Death Of Bob Saget: “Guess It’s Not A Full House Anymore”

Everybody handles death differently. For Sean Strickland, we just found out how he does.

The always-controversial UFC Middleweight is never gunshy when speaking his mind. He’ll do this even if his thoughts are looked down upon, which is often the case. Strickland has even be banned from Instagram for his controversial posts. (He’d eventually return).

As an effect, ‘Tarzan’ has taken up a new jungle on Twitter. Despite being banned off one social media platform already, Strickland would continue his verbal onslaught of issues and events.

RIP Bob Saget

Unfortunately, for fans of the late, great actor Bob Saget, his name would be caught in the crossfire.

Saget, 65, was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday. It is still unknown how he died, however it wasn’t due to drug overdose or a violent crime.

One of the star’s most notable roles was Danny Tanner in the beloved 90’s sitcom, ‘Full House’. Many have mourned the loss of the famed entertainer, including his family, friends and millions of fans around the world.

Strickland Reacts

But, mourning wouldn’t be the way Sean Strickland dealt with Saget’s death. It was quite the opposite for the UFC contender. Knowing Saget was a comedian, Strickland would throw a crude joke his way.

“I heard @bobsagetdied…. guess it’s not a full house anymore lmao… I think he would of laughed at that….” Strickland wrote on his Twitter.

I heard @bobsaget died…. guess it's not a full house anymore lmao…



I think he would of laughed at that…. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 10, 2022

Just when you thought you’ve heard it all from Sean Strickland… he goes on another controversial spree. He will never cease.

Joe Rogan Mourns

Not everybody would share dark humor regarding the death of Bob Saget. Others in the MMA community would pay their respects to the famous actor. One of which would be UFC commentator and fellow comedian Joe Rogan.

“Bob Saget was a good man and a very funny person.” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “I’m going to miss him very much. RIP.”