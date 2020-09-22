UFC prospect Sean O’Malley suffered the first loss of his career a few weeks ago. Unfortunately he was handed another L after getting tapped out in a recent BJJ tournament.

In his time in the UFC, O’Malley has made a name for himself with his exciting striking acumen. His knockouts over the likes of Eddie Wineland have earned him a ton of fans, and comparisons to people like Conor McGregor. Even though he has lost a bit of momentum after losing his most recent fight, particularly with the way he handled the loss, he is still considered by many to have a bright future ahead of him in the sport.

Sean O’Malley Gets Tapped In BJJ Tournament Finals

It is not just striking that Sean O’Malley is good at. Over the weekend, he competed in a BJJ tournament, making it to the finals. Suga’ Sean, who has a purple belt in BJJ, apparently was able to get past two black belts, in order to make it to the finals. Unfortunately he would fall short when he faced his third black belt in Robert Delete, who was able to catch him in a heel hook and win the tournament, posting a video to his Instagram after the fact.

“Had a great opportunity to compete against the rising UFC star @sugaseanmma in a @grapplingindustries event here in Phoenix, Arizona. For Sean to compete in such an event demonstrates a very respectable desire to grow as a martial artist. Realistically he had nothing practical to gain by doing this event. The man has over a million followers and is surely making bank in MMA. So why do the event? We spoke afterwards and he explained that he simply loved JuJitsu. I hope the experience of competing against me helps push him to further development as a martial artist. I was a fan before but an even bigger one now 🙏”

Well, at least Sean O’Malley is undefeated in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, just like he is in MMA. In all seriousness, this was actually a respectable performance from him, and just serves to prove that there are still plenty of wrinkles in his game.