Sean O’Malley Says Tyron Woodley’s Legacy Was ‘Completely Destroyed’ By Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s career has a big blemish on it, at least that’s what Sean O’Malley thinks.

Fall From Grace

The former UFC Welterweight Champion hasn’t had the best last couple of years. Not having won since 2018, Woodley has suffered six losses in a row. Four of which came against the best, inside the UFC. The two other setbacks… not so much.

Woodley would take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul twice inside 2021. In August, ‘The Chosen One’ wasn’t chosen as the winner, losing a unanimous decision to Paul over eight rounds. Months later, he’d get the opportunity to right that wrong. But, this revenge became a repeat.

Paul would punch out Woodley, knocking him out in round 6 of their rematch.

Woodley in his prime, was a 5X UFC Champion. He would beat names such as Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till in his title run. But the feats are fading for T-Wood.

‘Woodley’s Legacy Is Destroyed’

UFC superstar Sean O’Malley believes his legacy was ruined by ‘The Problem Child’.

“That sh*t was crazy.” O’Malley said of Paul vs. Woodley 2 on his podcast. “I was watching them on my laptop with my eyes kind of shutting. It was the six round getting closer to the end of the fight. It looked like it was probably gonna go all eight and it was a close fight. I didn’t really know who I had necessarily winning each round. But, out of fucking nowhere, [Paul] slept him… bad!” “Dude, it completely destroyed his f*cking legacy.” O’Malley said of Woodley.

Will Woodley Get Too Attached To The Loss?

Memes have spiraled out of control online for each one of Paul’s opponents. Names like Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, who also got knocked out by Paul, are still made fun of to this day. The same could be said for Tyron and the loss will follow him for the rest of his career.

Fighters are sometimes not defined by a loss, merely on how they take it. For Woodley, he has taken it well, even offering a $5K challenge to whoever can make the best meme of him getting knocked out. So, the strings of the knockout loss may not be too attached to him.

“That could affect Tyler Woodley big time, or he could just be completely unattached to that and still be happy. That’s a f*cking skill that you have to require. I feel like we don’t know Ben Askren, but it seems like.”

‘Suga’ Praises Paul

While O’Malley was concerned how bad the loss might be for Woodley, he had a lot of nice things to say about his friend Jake Paul. He believes he went onto another level with a knockout of the former UFC king.

“It’s pretty cool to see though from Jake.” O’Malley added. “He just started boxing, not too long ago, kind of manifesting these big fights. Self-belief and manifesting can get you what you want.” “But with that, just as much is hard work. For him to be boxing three years and then go knock out Tyron Woodley. That means he had been in the gym very consistently improving and he has a good mindset going into a fight. It was pretty cool to see it.”