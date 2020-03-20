Sean O’Malley Wants UFC To Give Him The Conor McGregor Treatment

Sean O’Malley Wants Same Type Of Career Buildup As Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley is considered by many to be a potential superstar in the UFC’s bantamweight division. As such, he is hoping to get there same type of promotion from the UFC as another massive star.

O’Malley is 3-0 in the UFC, after being signed off of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The 25 year old has a style, both in and out of the cage, which has led many to think he could be a potential star in the making. Although a series of injuries, and USADA drug testing mishaps have kept him from fully being active.

Now that “Suga” Sean O’Malley is back in action, he is looking to stay active. Not only that, but as he explained in a recent interview, he feels confident that he can start taking on some big names in the sport.

“I’m 3-0 in the UFC, and it’s hard to do that when you feel like you could knock out these top dudes in the world. I feel like my skill level’s there, my mindset’s there and everything’s there, but it’s a balance. Trying to make this a smart career.”

Not only does O’Malley have his eyes set on the top of the 135lb division, but he is hoping to follow the same career trajectory of another massive superstar.

“Conor [McGregor’s] career, they did pretty well with as far as building him up,” O’Malley said. “It’s a business. It’s a career. You can only fight for so long. You’ve got to make as much money as you possibly can. So we’re going to look at it like a business and go from there.”

Unfortunately, with current circumstances, it will be a bit before Sean O’Malley fights again. However, it seems like he is already somewhat following Conor McGregor’s career path.