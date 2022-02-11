Don’t Expect Sean O’Malley To Compete On Another UFC Card Headlined By Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to be featured on another Conor McGregor card.

O’Malley has done a solid job standing out from the pack in the UFC. It’s gotten to the point where some bantamweight fighters have admitted they’d rather fight O’Malley than the champion due to his popularity. With that said, no one in the MMA space is likely to top Conor McGregor’s popularity anytime soon.

No More Conor Cards For Sean O’Malley

Helen Yee got a chance to speak with Sean O’Malley and the “Suga” Show explained why he wants UFC 264 to be the final card he shares with McGregor.

“I’d rather fight with less attention on the card. I’d rather fight on a non-Conor card because no matter what, even if I go out there and perform beautifully, if Conor breaks his [leg] or whatever, it’s all [on] ESPN, SportsCenter — everything’s just gonna pick up Conor. So, for me, I’d prefer to be on a smaller card as far as basically not Conor. I feel like everyone else I’m bigger than.”

Taking Aim At Sean Strickland

When the interview shifted focus to UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, O’Malley had some less than flattering words for the 185-pounder.

“I wouldn’t spar him cause he’s a f*cking psychopath. He wants to kill someone. The dude sucks. I don’t even understand — like if it’s a fake gimmick then why would you go that way? And if that’s just who he is, seems just like a piece of sh*t, honestly. I don’t know, maybe I’m misreading him but that’s just the information he’s putting out and that’s what I’m receiving. He just kinda seems like not a good person. And then him saying, ‘Oh, everyone’s thought of killing someone,’ I’m like damn, that guy’s got serious issues and probably gonna be on a Netflix show here soon.”

O’Malley last fought back in late 2021 for UFC 269. He scored a first-round TKO victory over Raulian Paiva. With the win, O’Malley is now the number 12-ranked UFC bantamweight.