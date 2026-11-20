Sean O’Malley will wrestle Marlon Moraes at RAF 16 on December 19. Real American Freestyle announced the pairing on November 20, adding the two mixed martial artists to its Long Island card. The promotion’s accompanying artwork identifies their contest as a lightweight crossover match, without advertising a championship for the pairing. The announcement does not specify the match’s contracted weight in pounds.

The official announcement directs viewers in the United States to Fox Nation and international audiences to RAF’s YouTube channel. It does not identify the new match’s place in the running order or supply an individual start time for the two competitors.

A New Pairing Beneath Chimaev–Evans

RAF’s event page lists Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with an 8 p.m. Eastern event start. That is the show’s published time, not a promise of when O’Malley and Moraes will step onto the mat.

SUGA vs MAGIC 🔥 Suga Sean O’Malley will face Marlon Moraes on DEC 19 in Long Island at #RAF16 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF Youtube Channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/ewa7VvfozQ — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 20, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev’s light heavyweight crossover championship match against Rashad Evans remains the advertised main event. Bo Nickal against Yoel Romero occupies the cruiserweight crossover co-main slot. Merab Dvalishvili is separately scheduled to defend the lightweight crossover championship against Kenzo Biyong; that title listing should not be transferred to the newly announced match.

The same card pairs Jimmie Rivera with Raúl Rosas Jr. in another lightweight crossover contest. Its specialist wrestling lineup includes Abdulrashid Sadulaev against Trent Hidlay, Quincy Monday against David Baev and Ridge Lovett’s lightweight championship match with Jacori Teemer. These are announced bookings, not completed results or a finalized bout order for the entire evening.

Moraes Returns After Abu Dhabi

Moraes already has a recent RAF appearance on the promotion’s official record. Its November 14 Abu Dhabi results identify Dvalishvili as the winner of their catchweight crossover match by fall in the first period. The page supplies no numerical final score for that pin, so it should not be described as a points decision.

The freestyle format also differs from an MMA contest. RAF’s published rules specify three two-minute periods, separated by thirty-second breaks. A takedown scores two points, while driving an opponent completely out of bounds earns one. A reversal is worth one point, and exposing an opponent’s back from the ground scores two.

A pin ends the match immediately. Alternatively, a ten-point advantage produces a technical fall before regulation expires. When scores are tied at the end, RAF uses the last point scored as its deciding criterion. A failed scoring challenge gives the opponent a point and removes the challenging wrestler’s right to challenge again.