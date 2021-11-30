Sean O’Malley Praises Rob Font, Thinks Adrian Yanez Sounds Nervous To Fight Him

Sean O’Malley digs Rob Font’s style but he isn’t a fan of Adrian Yanez’s recent comments.

O’Malley is considered to be the most popular bantamweight in the UFC despite not being ranked. In fact, some bantamweights such as Yanez have even admitted that fighting “Sugar” is even better than a title shot due to the attention it brings.

Sean O’Malley Talks Comments From Rob Font & Adrian Yanez

During an episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley responded to Rob Font’s kind words about him. Font gave Sean O’Malley credit for carving his own path and becoming a star.

“Dude, I like Rob. I like his style, he’s good dude.”

Earlier this month, Yanez was quite dismissive of O’Malley’s resume. In particular, he downplayed “Sugar’s” wins over Eddie Wineland and Thomas Almeida.

O’Malley fired back at Yanez and said he sounds a bit nervous.

“Damn, see that response rather than Adrian Yanez. He’s like, ‘Yeah, dude but like Sean, his knockout over Eddie [Wineland], and then his knockout over Thomas [Almeida].’ Adrian sounded a little nervous. “Rob sounds like a gangsta, Adrian sounds scared. All these fights, Rob, Adrian, all these fights just make sense win or lose. If Rob loses to Aldo it’s like, that’s still a potential fight. “It doesn’t matter, wins or losses. It’s crazy in the UFC how it’s like, ‘Oh you’re coming off a loss.’ I just wanna do big, sick fights to be honest.”

O’Malley is scheduled to return to action on Dec. 11. He will share the Octagon with Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. O’Malley is hoping to extend his winning streak to three.

In his pro MMA career, O’Malley has only had one defeat and that was against Marlon Vera. The “Sugar” show has insisted that he doesn’t consider it to be a real loss. His record stands at 14-1 going into UFC 269.