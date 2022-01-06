Sean O’Malley: Cody Garbrandt Fight Doesn’t Make Sense

Sean O’Malley doesn’t believe it would be logical for the UFC to book him against Cody Garbrandt.

O’Malley and Garbrandt have beef brewing but that doesn’t mean they will settle things inside the Octagon. That’s because O’Malley feels “No Love’s” recent string of fights has left a lot to be desired. Garbrandt has gone 1-5 in his last six outings and has been knocked out in four of those losses.

Don’t Count On Sean O’Malley vs. Cody Garbrandt

Sean O’Malley knows a fight with Garbrandt would garner attention but he isn’t sold on the bout happening next. Here’s what he said on the TimboSugarShow.

“It doesn’t make sense for him to say that [he wants to fight me]. You wonder if that’s CTE, been knocked out five times in the last two years. That fight’s not happening, at least not next. He needs to — it just doesn’t make sense dude. It literally just doesn’t make sense if you look at his record.”

The “Sugar” show went on to say that it would be a lose-lose situation taking a fight with “No Love.”

“I go out there and knock out Cody he’s like 1-8. I lose to Cody, I lose to someone who’s looked at as [he] kinda sucks now.”

O’Malley is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s finished Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida. O’Malley has another rival that may make more sense to fight and his name is Marlon Vera. “Chito” was the first man to hand O’Malley a pro MMA loss.