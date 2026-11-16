Sean Clancy Jr. To Make UFC Debut Against Cam Nelson In Toronto

Sean Clancy Jr. has his first UFC assignment: a welterweight bout against Cam Nelson in Toronto. The promotion confirmed the unbeaten Scot’s debut for January 30, 2027, at UFC 336, giving him a Canadian opponent who has already made a successful start inside the Octagon.

UFC Europe announced Clancy’s addition on Sunday, November 15. Its individual matchup graphic identifies Nelson as the opponent and Scotiabank Arena as the venue. UFC Canada separately included the contest among three Canadian additions, with general ticket sales scheduled for Friday, November 20.

Clancy brings a perfect finishing record to his UFC debut

Clancy earned his roster spot on August 25 through Dana White’s Contender Series. He stopped Gary Balletto at 3:54 of the second round with ground strikes, then received one of the five contracts awarded to that night’s winners. The UFC’s written result records his professional mark after that performance as 9-0.

The official recap described a first round built around varied kicks and counter punches before the Scot changed levels in the second. Once on top, he worked through controlling positions to full mount and forced the stoppage with punches and elbows. That combination of range striking and positional grappling brought his sixth knockout or TKO victory.

His previous promotion, Cage Warriors, confirmed that all nine of his professional wins had come inside the distance. The Paisley fighter captured its interim welterweight championship by stopping Melvin van Suijdam in December 2025. A planned title-unification bout with Justin Burlinson did not take place after Burlinson withdrew on fight day.

MON THE SCOTS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚔️ Sean Clancy Jr makes his Octagon debut at #UFC336 pic.twitter.com/YdPwJqQU55 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 15, 2026

Nelson returns after a short-notice win in Shanghai

Nelson’s opening UFC appearance took him in the opposite geographical direction. He defeated Ding Meng in Shanghai on August 29, taking a unanimous decision with all three judges returning 29-28 scorecards. The Canadian accepted that opportunity on three weeks’ notice and became the first Prince Edward Island-born fighter to compete and win in the organization.

In its written account, the UFC credited Nelson’s wrestling and top-position offense for his work in the first two rounds. Ding kept more of the third round standing, but the newcomer completed another takedown late. That victory extended Nelson’s winning streak to six; the current official athlete profile lists him at 8-1 overall.

The 28-year-old trains at Niagara Top Team and previously held the Fight League Atlantic welterweight title. His listed victories include two knockouts and three submissions, all three of the latter coming by rear-naked choke. Toronto will be his second UFC outing, rather than his promotional debut.

UFC 336 is also scheduled to feature Joshua Van defending the flyweight championship against Manel Kape and Carlos Prates facing Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title. The announcement did not assign a running-order position to Clancy and Nelson.