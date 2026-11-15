Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim Rebooked For January 23 At Meta APEX

Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim have a new date for their postponed welterweight matchup. The UFC’s official event page now pairs them at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on January 23, 2027, restoring a contest between two contenders who were supposed to meet earlier this month.

Their original November 7 main event was canceled after Brady withdrew with an injury. The promotion confirmed his removal in an October 30 written update and replaced the headliner with Waldo Cortes-Acosta against Johnny Walker. Bonfim did not receive a replacement opponent on that card.

Ariel Helwani reported the revised date in a written post at 2:55 a.m. UTC on November 15, citing the broadcast. Nolan King’s subsequent report identified a knee infection as the reason for the earlier withdrawal. The newly listed fight establishes Brady’s next assignment, rather than providing a detailed medical update or a statement from either athlete.

The January show’s published timetable has preliminaries at 8 p.m. UTC and the main card at 10 p.m. UTC, equivalent to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ is listed as the United States broadcaster. The UFC page currently displays this welterweight pairing, with Bonfim ranked fifth and Brady sixth.

Gabriel Bonfim x Sean Brady has been rescheduled for Jan. 23, per the broadcast. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 15, 2026

Brady brings his Buckley rebound into the matchup

Brady’s most recent appearance explains why he remains near the front of that division. At UFC 328 on May 9, he outpointed Joaquin Buckley by scores of 30-25, 30-25 and 30-27. The Philadelphia fighter repeatedly put Buckley on the canvas and advanced to mount, controlling the exchanges across all three rounds.

The UFC’s original account described those takedowns and positional advances coming more quickly as the contest progressed. Brady registered his greatest control time and ground-striking output in the third round. That performance gave him a clear response to his previous setback without requiring the judges to resolve a close contest.

His official history records a first-round stoppage loss to Michael Morales in November 2025, followed by the Buckley win. At 19-2 overall, Brady also has experience winning longer main events: he submitted Leon Edwards in the fourth round in March 2025 and went five rounds to defeat Gilbert Burns the previous September.

Bonfim has already passed a five-round test

Bonfim arrives off a different kind of statement. He defeated Belal Muhammad on June 6, winning every round on all three official cards for a 50-45, 50-45, 50-45 unanimous decision. Against the former champion, his cleaner striking and resistance to takedowns kept him ahead as the fight developed.

The promotion’s complete written recap also noted that the Brazilian answered Muhammad’s attempts to build momentum instead of allowing the veteran to establish a sustained rally. It was Bonfim’s fifth consecutive victory, extending a run that had already included Stephen Thompson and Randy Brown.

The 29-year-old is listed at 20-1, with 13 submission victories alongside four knockouts. His recent results show more than one route to winning: the split decision over Thompson in July 2025 was followed by a second-round knockout of Brown that November. January now gives that progression a test against another established top-six opponent, rather than a substitute brought in to salvage the abandoned November card.