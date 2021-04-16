Brendan Schaub Sounds Off on “Stupid to Assume” Comments from Rose Namajunas to Weili Zhang

Like most MMA fans, Brendan Schaub believes that Rose Namajunas was out of line for her comments leading up to her title fight against Weili Zhang. Rose indicated that she was motivated to face Zhang and used a “better dead than red” reference.

Rose on Zhang Fight Motivations

Rose spoke about her Lithuanian heritage and how her upbringing affects her mindset against what she believes Weili represents.

“So we watched ‘The Other Dream Team’ just to kind of get an overall sentiment of what we fight for. Just after watching that, it was just a huge reminder of like, yeah, it’s better dead than red, you know? I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Weili is red. That’s what she represents. It’s nothing personal against her, but that’s a huge motivating factor of why I fight, and I fight for freedom,” said Rose.

Brandan Schaub on Rose Namajunas Comments

The comments sparked outrage from fans who believe Weili was being pre-judged. Especially from Brendan Schaub, who was vocal about how the words from Rose sound stupid, in his opinion.

I like to make fun of Brendan Schaub as much as the next person but this is probably the most intelligent thing he's ever said in my opinion 😂 pic.twitter.com/KQb9ZZOwsx — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) April 15, 2021

“I mean, do you have to find something?” said Brendan. “Or you could find something in that she’s an absolute fucking Chinese nightmare? And that should get you up, not her pol—has Weili ever been on record saying? I mean, I guarantee she’s not opposed to—she’s not going on record being opposed to the Chinese government. Again, Rose, educate yourself and realize that she can’t oppose the government. So you have no idea how she feels inside her heart. Be nice if she makes enough money and gets out of China. “That’s one thing too. Who knows where she’s at politically. Stupid to assume. Also it’s stupid to put your past family’s history on Weili Zhang; assuming she’s ‘red,’ and she has any political statement or opinion on it. You know? But, again, whatever gets you up for the fight. And I love Rose, I was rooting for Rose in this.”

Zhang hasn’t publicly promoted communism; therefore, the comments are unquestionably superfluous. Primarily because anytime Weili has ever spoken about Rose, it was positive, complete with respect.