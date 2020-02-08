Brendan Schaub Urges Dominick Reyes Not To Sit Back Against Jon Jones

Reyes Can’t Give Jones Too Much Respect

Brendan Schaub believes Dominick Reyes needs to go all out if he wants to defeat Jon Jones.

Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 tonight in Las Vegas. “Bones” is a big favorite going into the fight with many in the MMA world overlooking Reyes and his chances.

Schaub, however, believes “The Devastator” has a shot. Speaking on his podcast, the former UFC heavyweight outlined what he felt Reyes needed to do.

“With Dominick Reyes, I think it’s a matter of — you gotta respect Jon Jones because he’s the greatest light heavyweight of all time but also, you can’t give him so much respect where if Jon can get this to the third round, the fourth round, the fifth round, you ain’t beating him, homeboy. You ain’t beating him. “You gotta get in his face early on, pressure and not let Jon download your game plan because once it’s downloaded, you’re f*cked. No one’s ever beat Jon. No one’s ever beat him. The only chance — you gotta do something different. You gotta go straight at him early on because once Jon downloads your footwork and your movement, he beats you.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

But ultimately, Schaub feels Reyes needs to seek the knockout rather than try and outpoint a fighter many believe to be the greatest of all time.

“So if I’m Dominick Reyes, I do what got me to the dance and I go direct at him,” Schaub added. “I don’t give him too much respect and Jon, his last few fights, has been hittable. Dude, alright, you got knockout power, go for it, man. … Dominick Reyes is no punk. “… Don’t sit back and try to outpoint and use fundamentals to beat Jon Jones. There’s not a fighter on the planet who can do that.”

We’ll find out what Reyes plans on doing in just a few hours.