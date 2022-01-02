Brendan Schaub On Jake Paul’s Impact On Combat Sports: ‘It’s Good For Everybody’

Jake Paul has drawn many critics in his young boxing career.

Paul’s Success

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had much spotlight on him since dawning the boxing gloves. Along with popularity and a good bit of success, Paul also has his fair share of controversy entering the ring.

‘The Problem Child’ was problematic for former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, knocking them both out in 2021. At the least, it wouldn’t look good on the sport of MMA for two experienced fighters to lose to somewhat of a rookie in boxing.

Despite the blemish left on the UFC or anybody else, Paul has made a pretty big impact on combat sports. More knockouts, more talk, more antics equal more eyeballs to the fight game. He didn’t only bring more eyes to his knockouts, but to problems within the sport itself such as fighter pay.

His fights also bring in some competition to the UFC. They have shifted their events’ times to deal with it. Along with this, Paul doesn’t come from a fighting background and he is really different, so many believe he is bad for combat sports.

Schaub’s Thoughts

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub would put his two cents on the matter.

“I think it’s good for everybody.” Schaub said of Paul’s impact in combat sports, on the PBD Podcast. “I think you’re seeing a guy in Jake Paul, who’s bringing in attention to fighter pay. [He’s] showing that he controls his own destiny. It’s his production. He’s getting the benefits from all of it. So I think if you’ll see… fighters are smart, they can take something and learn something from that. “It doesn’t hurt Dana. UFC can’t be hurt. Dana’s brilliant. So he can’t be hurt, but you know, Dana, anytime there’s competition, he’s going to shit on it. But, I think [Paul’s] good for everybody.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub?