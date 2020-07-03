Former UFC Heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. However, Schaub continued his statement by saying that he is on the road to making a full recovery. Furthermore, he mentioned that the healing has only taken three days.

In the past, Brendan has been very vocal about the global virus that is sweeping the Earth. Although thousands of lives have been affected, Schaub made it clear that he was proud of the UFC and Dana White for continuing to put on shows. Of course, that statement was made during the height of the upward curve surrounding the virus.

Brendan Schaub Voices COVID-19 Opinion

Now that the promotion has a few cards under their belt, safety precautions are becoming routine and easier to implement. Alas, Brendan has also taken to social media in the past to make light of the situation.

https://twitter.com/BrendanSchaub/status/1270479172494749696

“Cases don’t matter. Only deaths,” wrote Schaub. “Figure it the f*ck out or hide in your house while everyone else is back to normal. EDUCATE yourselves and look at the trend of declining deaths. 7000 people die in American every day NOT from corona. There was 600 deaths due to corona.”

Testing Positive

Schaub continued to do comedy shows at various venues across the country. During the performances. he was spotted in large crowds with fans not equipped with face masks. While it’s unofficial exactly when Brendan contracted the virus, chances are it was during one of the shows.

Well…I got corona. After day three I’m almost back to 100%. Tune into today’s TFATK! — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 2, 2020

“Well… I got corona. After day three, I’m almost back to 100%. Tune into today’s TFATK (The Fighter and the Kid Podcast,” said Schaub.

Well Wishes to Comics

Recently, there’s been a trend of comedians that have reopened their touring schedules. Many have also begun doing shows for fans without face masks or protection. However, in the case of both DL Hughley and Schaub, the performer has ended up with COVID-19.

Allegedly, other comedians have also tested positive for the virus. However, their names have yet to be announced publicly. Hopefully, Brendan and all those involved in the comic industry stay safe from here on out and recover quickly.