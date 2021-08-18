(Video) Brendan Schaub Reveals Heroic Car Wreck Story, Skeptics Share Uncertainty

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has recently revealed a story in which he saved the lives of children from a tragic car accident. Although the story is heartfelt, fans are already trying to determine if Brendan’s story is fact or fiction.

Brendan Schaub Details Car Accident Story

Recently, Schaub recollected a horrific car accident story that featured multiple kids trapped inside a vehicle on the highway. He explained the report in detail on his “The Fighter and the Kid” podcast.

Brendan Schaub gets a lot of stick but he’s a good guy who did a great thing here 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/w1qU431aJv — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) August 17, 2021

“In the front (of the car) is a lady who passed away – brain matter everywhere, blood everywhere,” said said. “And the kid’s going, ‘Mama, mama!’ I go, ‘Bubba, look at me. Look at me, don’t look over there,’” Schaub said. “He was so young, it would’ve completely f*cked him up. I look at the guy and go, ‘Get a blanket, cover his mom.’ “A lady walks up. I don’t know where she came from. I go, ‘Take these two kids and run that way, run away from the car.’ She goes, ‘Well, I think it’s better to go that way.’ And I go, ‘Don’t go that way. Because the mom’s there, and they can’t see the mom. Go that way.’”

Counter Claims to the Story

In conclusion, he explained that after he saved the children, he left the scene. After the story went viral, many people began to question the validity after several people who claimed to be around the scene commented on a post from the podcast page.

The counterclaim questioned Brendan due to getting details wrong from the footage released from the local news stations. Schaub got the color of the vehicle incorrect and the clothing that everyone was wearing on the scene. Fans also questioned why Schaub was able to take a picture-perfect selfie after the accident after explaining how the background was covered in blood or gasoline.

Do fans think that Schaub lied about being a hero?