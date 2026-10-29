Saygid Izagakhmaev Appears On PFL Roster After Reported UFC Departure

Saygid Izagakhmaev now has an athlete profile on the PFL website, following September reports that his brief UFC run had ended. The promotion lists the Dagestani fighter at 170 pounds with a career record of 22-4. PFL’s current card announcement expressly identifies 170 pounds as welterweight, so this listing does not support describing him as a 155-pound signing.

The page’s appearance was flagged by The Matchmaker account on October 28. MiddleEasy independently reviewed the listing, which identifies Makhachkala as both his hometown and fighting base. It does not supply a debut opponent or date, and no contract length or financial terms are provided.

Two decision losses preceded the move

Izagakhmaev’s UFC history records two Octagon appearances. He lost a three-round split decision to Nicolas Dalby on November 22, 2025, then a unanimous decision to Abubakar Vagaev on July 25, 2026. Neither bout produced a finish, and neither gave him a promotional victory.

Roster-watch reporting in September included him among the fighters no longer on the UFC’s active list. Regional news agency RIA Dagestan separately reported his departure on September 17. Those reports predate this week’s PFL discovery; the roster change should not be presented as a newly announced UFC release.

The older UFC athlete page remains online and still displays an active-status label. Its survival is not evidence of a newly booked UFC appearance. The page’s written fight-history section is useful for verifying those two results, rather than treating every field as a current contractual update.

His background helps explain the interest in another major-promotion opportunity. The UFC biography records that he began training as a child with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and identifies sambo as his fighting style. That establishes the training connection without implying either man has announced or negotiated this move.

ONE experience, but no PFL matchup yet

Before entering the Octagon, Izagakhmaev went unbeaten across three ONE Championship appearances. The promotion’s official record lists a second-round submission of James Nakashima, a decision over Zhang Lipeng and a first-round TKO of Shinya Aoki. Those results show a range of successful outcomes before his subsequent setbacks.

The Aoki victory came at ONE 163, ending after 1:26 of the opening round. ONE now identifies him as a former athlete who has been released. Its historical record is separate from the newly discovered PFL listing and does not announce a return to that organization.

PFL’s next announced Dubai event is scheduled for November 14 at Coca-Cola Arena. Its published 15-fight lineup does not include Izagakhmaev. The welterweight co-main event remains Patrick Habirora against Omar El Dafrawy, with Vadim Nemkov defending the heavyweight title against Sergei Bilostenniy in the headliner.