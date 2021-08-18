Veteran MMA Head Coach Saul Soliz Passes Away due to Covid-19

Saul Soliz, one of the most famous head coaches in MMA, has passed away. According to close friends and family, Soliz died from complications involving COVID-19.

As mentioned above, Soliz was beloved in the mixed martial arts community. The list of clients he’s coached in the MMA space is pervasive and full of quality fighters with star power.

Coach Saul Soliz Passes Away

Saul coached Cris Cyborg, Rampage Jackson, Tito Ortiz, and several future Hall of Fame fighters in the sport. News of the death was reported on Facebook by John Gomez, a close friend of Soliz. The pair were so close to each other that they once lived together.

Today JR (Saul Soliz) past away @8:15 this morning- at the age of 55 he died from COVID – he fought a long hard fight,… Posted by John Gomez on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

“Today JR (Saul Soliz) passed away @8:15 this morning- at the age of 55 he died from COVID – he fought a long hard fight, anyone that knew JR knows he was a UFC trainer, he loved training his fighters and showing them how to become winners, not only in fighting but also how to live life – he mentored so many, I’ll never know how many, I know it’s a long list. He really loved training his fighters- they all have great respect for him and they loved him also,” wrote Gomez.

MMA Fighters React to Coach Soliz News

Coach Soliz was not just a head coach of the past. In addition to the host of well-known names during MMA’s golden age, he was still involved with today’s rising stars. Fighters such as Adrian Yanez took to social media to express their love and admiration for the coach.

Thank you for everything ❤🙏

Gonna miss you Coach https://t.co/CC03MiKYOO — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) August 17, 2021

“Thank you for everything. Gonna miss you coach,” wrote Yanez.

Many other fighters such as Michael Bisping, David Nguyen, Mike “The Truth” Jackson, and Mana Martinez all took to socials to pay their respects to the former head coach.

💔 RIP Saul Soliz. The legacy you left will live on through the lives of all the students, family, and friends you touched along the way. pic.twitter.com/eRO3Js8Hes — @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) August 17, 2021

What would Coach Saul say if someone was talking shit…

"Nothing. Cause I wouldn't know. I'd be at home on the couch, watching TV." One of the greatest men I've ever had the pleasure of calling a friend & coach, was called home today. I love you, coach. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/igY4NWjjzV — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 17, 2021

RIP coach Saul 🙏 😭 💔 I'm so heartbroken and at a loss 4 words right now… please pray for his family to get through… Posted by Mike Bronzoulis on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

I'm saddened to hear of the passing of legendary MMA coach Saul Soliz. When I first started out as an MMA referee, Big… Posted by Rob Alexander on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Have you ever lost someone and had everything come crashing down?? That happened about 6 years ago when I lost Coach… Posted by Jacob Silva on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

This one really hurts and I am still in shock from hearing the news . Saul Soliz was the Undisputed Godfather of Texas… Posted by Jeremy Mahon on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Such a big outpour from the MMA community is enough to let fans know how much Saul Soliz has had on the sport.