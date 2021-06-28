UFC Flyweight Sarah Alpar Starts GoFundMe To Pay For Food And Gym Costs

UFC bantamweight turned flyweight Sarah Alpar has had quite the string of bad luck so far, in her UFC career. Now she is asking for help to pay for her next fight camp, and focus on her training.

Alpar is just 0-1 in the UFC, since getting a huge win on Dana White’s Contender Series. She dropped a bout to Jessica Rose-Clark last September, and has since had a few fights scheduled, but ultimately fall through, to no fault of her own.

Now it seems that this string of bad luck is catching up to Sarah, and she is asking for help from fans. As she explained in a recent post to Instagram, “Too Sweet” has set up a GoFundMe page, and is asking for donations from fans, in order to pay for the costs of training at her gym, getting out to her fights, and other expenses so she can focus on training.

“What this does, is it helps me to be able to travel, take of gym fees, to be able to afford food, anything. You guys, I’m ready, I’m working, I’m going to school, I’m training, I’m putting in at least over 65 hours a week in these things, and I want to make this happen. I want to go so far in the UFC and I cannot do it without you and my ‘Too Sweet Tribe,'” Alpar said. “If you want to donate even $5, $10, anything is so helpful in order for me to be able to focus on training, and to be able to win my next fight.”

Sarah Alpar’s UFC Struggles

Sarah Alpar looked good when she choked out Shanna Young on the Contender Series to earn a UFC contract. She was expected to make her promotional debut last May, but first her initial opponent withdrew, and then the entire event got canceled due to the pandemic.

Sarah finally made that UFC walk in September, but unfortunately got TKOd by Jessica Rose-Clark. She has then had a few bouts scheduled, but has had two opponents withdraw, one due to injury and the other because of Visa issues.

Now Sarah Alpar is expected to face off against Erin Blanchfield, although the bout is in limbo after being moved twice in September. It is extremely unfortunate that any athlete competing in the biggest MMA organization in the world are unable to make enough money to live on, so hopefully she can get enough money to train for this fight.