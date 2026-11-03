Saori Oshima and Natasha Kuziutina will fight for RIZIN’s vacant women’s super atomweight championship at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31. The promotion confirmed the pairing on November 3, setting a three-round contest at 49 kilograms for Vantelin Dome Nagoya.

The booking fills the championship matchup RIZIN began working toward in June after Seika Izawa relinquished the belt. Rather than stage a conventional elimination bracket, the organization announced four separate fights from which the two year-end title contenders would emerge.

That format was intended to leave room for an overall assessment of performances rather than an automatic advance based solely on victory. Oshima and Kuziutina ultimately secured the places after winning their respective assignments by submission. The December contest will crown a new champion, not serve as a defense by either participant.

Oshima Earns Another Opportunity After The Izawa Defeat

Oshima’s previous attempt at this championship ended with a unanimous-decision loss to Izawa at RIZIN Landmark 12 in Kobe on November 3, 2025. The new announcement arrives exactly one year after that setback, with two subsequent promotional wins separating her from the failed challenge.

She first returned against Kate Lotus at RIZIN 52 in March, winning all three judges’ cards. In July, she submitted Lee Ye-ji with a kneebar after one minute, 40 seconds of the opening round at RIZIN Landmark 15 in Hiroshima. That result also avenged an earlier defeat to Lee outside RIZIN.

RIZIN’s current profile lists Oshima as the DEEP and DEEP JEWELS microweight champion. Her background includes judo from childhood and a professional MMA debut in January 2020. The move toward the 49-kilogram belt places a fighter established at 44 kilograms opposite a physically taller opponent: Oshima is listed at 149 centimeters, compared with Kuziutina’s 160.

Kuziutina Reaches The Title Fight In Her Third RIZIN Appearance

Kuziutina entered the promotion in April and submitted former champion Ayaka Hamasaki with an armbar in the first round at RIZIN Landmark 13 in Fukuoka. The official record lists that finish at 4:55, giving her a successful debut against an established name in the division.

Her second appearance came against RENA at Super RIZIN 5 on September 10. She won by front choke in the second round at 3:14, a result covered in MiddleEasy’s RENA–Kuziutina report. The Russian now has a championship opportunity after two submission victories in two promotional starts.

The 2016 Rio Olympic judo bronze medalist at 52 kilograms began her professional MMA career in November 2022. Her official biography records an LFA interim strawweight championship victory in December 2023 and two successful defenses. RIZIN lists her current winning streak at ten fights, establishing the competitive run behind this latest step.

December 31 In Nagoya

The event’s provisional schedule has doors opening at 11 a.m. and competition beginning at 1 p.m., Japan time. Fan-club and RIZIN 100 CLUB presales open at noon on November 4, followed by general ticket sales on November 22. Broadcast and pay-per-view details remain to be announced on the official event notice.

The championship bout joins the announced Mikuru Asakura–Luiz Gustavo rematch and the Chihiro Suzuki–YA-MAN pairing. Izawa is also returning on the card, but her separately announced appearance does not yet have an opponent. It is distinct from Oshima’s title fight.