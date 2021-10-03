(Video) Thiago Santos Calls Out Jiri Prochazka Following Decision Victory at UFC Vegas 38

Thiago Santos has called out UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka. The callout took place after Santos successfully defeated Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 38.

UFC Vegas 38

Overall, the battle between Santos and Walker could be described as mundane. Both men walked into the cage fully fit. Additionally, both Thiago and Johnny possess massive knockout power and remarkable speed, which fans thought would be a fun fight. Nonetheless, the matchup was the complete opposite.

Their chess match was full of stalling, waiting, and fighting in pockets of time, instead of fighting with urgency. Ultimately, many fans online voiced their opinion of the fight, calling it the most boring main event of the year so far.

Santos managed to do just enough in the judge’s eyes to secure a win. However, even with minimal action, the internet argued that Walker could have won the fight due to more success in spurts, while Santos scored the heavier shots.

Thiago Santos Calls Out Jiri Prochazka

After the fight, Santos called out a surging contender in Jiri Prochazka.

“If Jiri Prochazka doesn’t want to wait around for the title shot, I’m here. I’m here to face him,” Santos said during his post-fight press conference. “All respect to him, but I watched his fights. He thinks his chin is stone, but that’s because he hasn’t fought against the hammer. If he wants to test his chin, I’m here.”

Prochazka has been undefeated since 2016 and has a total record of twenty-eight wins and three losses in his career. The Czech fighter is a faithful follower of Bushido lifestyle principles and displays that each time he steps inside the cage.

Although Jiri has found massive success inside the cage, his “kill or be killed” style of pressuring opponents could one day lead to a negative result. Santos hopes to be the first man in the UFC to test Jiri’s chin.